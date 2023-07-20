Home / World News / ‘She was embarrassed,’ Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect, Rex Heuermann's wife's shocking response to his arrest

ByPrapti Upadhayay
Jul 20, 2023 09:31 PM IST

Accused serial killer Rex Heuermann's wife, Asa Ellerup, shocked by his arrest and chilling evidence, files for divorce.

The estranged wife of accused serial killer Rex Heuermann has allegedly come to terms with the grim reality of her husband's arrest. Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison revealed that Asa Ellerup, 59, showed a surprising response when officers burst into their Massapequa Park home while Heuermann was being apprehended outside his Manhattan architectural firm.

Accused serial killer Rex Heuermann's wife, Asa Ellerup, shocked by his arrest and chilling evidence, files for divorce. (Twitter/ Billy Baldwin)
"When we told the wife, she was shocked, she was embarrassed," said Commissioner Harrison in an interview with Fox 5. However, the most chilling moment came when Ellerup reportedly saw certain pictures that may have led her to accept the accusations against her husband. The commissioner didn't specify the content of these images, but court documents show Heuermann buying apparent burner phones and posing in disturbing selfies while allegedly engaging with sex workers.

DNA evidence from Ellerup's hair played a significant role in the case, but authorities assert that she was away during the disappearances of the four women her husband stands accused of killing. Harrison previously indicated that Ellerup and her two adult children seemed oblivious to Heuermann's alleged "double life" as a killer.

Heuermann's arrest brought his family's world crashing down, and Ellerup filed for divorce just six days after the shocking revelation. Their attorney, Bob Macedonio, confirmed that the family has been devastated by the situation and is struggling to comprehend the shocking allegations.

The breakthrough in the case came when state police databases linked Heuermann's distinctive Chevy Avalanche to the crime scenes. Commissioner Harrison hinted that this information wasn't available when the Gilgo Beach task force was first set up twelve years ago.

Regarding Heuermann's arrest strategy, Harrison explained that they wanted to catch him near his workplace, hoping for valuable information during the long ride back to the correctional facility. However, Heuermann requested a lawyer, cutting off any potential conversation.

Heuermann is currently facing three counts of murder in connection with the deaths of Amber Lynn Costello, Melissa Barthelemy, and Megan Waterman. He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment. Furthermore, he is considered the "prime suspect" in the death of Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

The case has sent shockwaves through the community, and the nation watches closely as the investigation unfolds. Ellerup and her children are left grappling with the unimaginable truth about their once-beloved family member, and as more details come to light, the chilling story continues to captivate the nation.

