CCTV captures minutes before US-Canada border explosion, car seen flying through the air

CCTV footage has captured the horrifying moment a vehicle involved in a crash on the Rainbow Bridge flew through the air. The video shows the car seconds before the explosion, dashing towards the border checkpoint and flying up into the air. The car bursts into flames moments later, and black smoke starts to erupt.

The car bursts into flames moments later, and black smoke starts to erupt. The footage has been widely circulated on various social media platforms. While a border officer was hurt, two people died as a result of the crash. The incident took place on the US side of a US-Canada bridge near Niagara Falls. As a result, the international border crossing had to be closed in both directions.

The bridge connects the US and Canada. It was reported by witnesses that the car was driven from Canada to the US border at 100 mph before the crash took place.

Initially, some reports claimed the explosion was a terror attack. However, New York Governor Kathy Hochul later said at a press conference that there was "no indication of a terrorist attack." "Based on what we know at this moment....there is no sign of terrorist activity in this crash,” she said, according to The Mirror. No explosives were found either.

Meanwhile, the FBI said in a statement, "FBI Buffalo has concluded its investigation at the scene of the Rainbow Bridge incident. A search of the scene revealed no explosive materials and no terrorism nexus was identified. The matter has been turned over to the Niagara Falls Police Department as a traffic investigation. The FBI thanks our local, state and federal law enforcement partners for their assistance, and we remain committed in our mission to keeping the public safe."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, “This is obviously a very serious situation in Niagara Falls. We are taking this extraordinarily seriously."