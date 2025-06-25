Shocking video: Belarus man slams Iranian boy on floor at Moscow airport

A Belarusian man grabbed and threw a child on the floor at the Moscow international airport, injuring him seriously. The video of the unprovoked assault has gone viral. The 18-month-old boy, a native of Iran, is reportedly in a coma and fighting for his life. The boy suffered severe skull fractures and spinal injuries.

The boy and his pregnant mother had come to Russia to escape the Israel-induced war. The boy was not around his mother at the time of the incident.

The video shows the man sneaking in close to the boy at the airport. He suddenly grabs the boy and slams him head-first on the concrete floor, seriously injuring him.

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Vladimir Vitkov of Belarus, has been arrested. The video shows him being escorted out by the Russian police.

After the horrific incident, investigators revealed that the accused had cannabis in his bloodstream. They also found additional drugs in his system, reported ToI.

The boy's mother had gone to collect his pushchair after their flight's arrival in Moscow.

The police haven't yet revealed the motive behind the crime. They, however, believe that drug intoxication played a major role in the incident.

Israel and Iran fought a 12-day war after the former attacked Tehran's nuclear sites to stop it from developing nuclear weapons. Both sides fired salvos at each other, leading to deaths and injuries on both sides.

The United States also destroyed three Iranian nuclear sites.

The three nations announced a ceasefire on Tuesday.