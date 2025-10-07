Shots fired near police office in Canada's Surrey, suspect taken into custody

A gunfire reportedly took place near a police office in Canada's Surrey on Monday (local time), and one suspect was taken into custody. The gunfire took place at afternoon, and while there was a busy SkyTrain station nearby, no injuries were reported, and the suspect fled. The gunfire was the fourth shooting incident in Surrey in the recent times.(REUTERS/Representative)

However, according to CTV news, a suspect was found in front of the SPS District 1 Community Police Office, where the shots were fired, and cops took the individual into custody.

Traffic was halted around the King George Boulevard and 107 Avenue areas for some time, and the suspect was arrested with help from police dogs and an Emergency Response Team.

The gunfire was the fourth shooting incident in Surrey in the recent times, CTV News reported.

Earlier in the day, a shooting was reported outside an Indian restaurant named 'Ustaad', and the crime may have been linked to extortion. Before that, the same restaurant chain's Newton branch also saw gunfire.

Gunmen also opened fire on a residence on 141 Street in Whalley while several people were inside, but there were reportedly no injuries.