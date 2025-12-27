‘Situation dismal, community in panic’: Bangladesh minority body raises alarm after Dipu Chandra Das killing

The recent incidents of attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, the most shocking one being the killing of a Hindu man named Dipu Chandra Das by a mob in Bangladesh's Mymensingh city, did not just shock the world but also led to deterioration in ties between India and Bangladesh as they triggered massive protests in India earlier this week. DN Chatterjee said that the security situation in Bangladesh is “terrible" and accused the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government of being “inactive” through such volatile times.(File Photo/REUTERS)

DN Chatterjee, presidium member of the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council said on Saturday that minorities there “are not safe” as he raised alarms on what he described as an increasingly deteriorating security situation in Bangladesh, reported news agency ANI.

Also read: Kajal Aggarwal's 'wake up Hindus' message amid outrage over Dipu Das's lynching in Bangladesh

"Everybody knows all over the world about the recent scenario in Bangladesh, especially the mishaps. At the national level, you have seen the damage to frontline media offices, the brutal killing of Dipu Chanda Das, and many more cases throughout the country," Chatterjee said.

He added that the security situation in Bangladesh is “terrible" and accused the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government of being “inactive” through such volatile times.

“The security situation in the country is highly dismal; it is terrible. The government is very inactive, and they are not taking proper cognisance of things. Everything is in disarray,” Chatterjee told ANI.

Also read: ‘Can’t be brushed aside’: India on Bangladesh attacks

He also said that minorities have been “exploited” and “oppressed” in Bangladesh for decades now, however, no one has paid heed to their cries.

“If I assess the entire situation of minorities, the whole community is perturbed and afraid in all respects. They are in a panic situation,” he said.

'You won't find another man like him'

Meanwhile, the family of Dipu Chandra Das is grieving his brutal death back home in a village some 140 km from Dhaka.

While talking to NDTV, Dipu Das' father said that his son was killed over his job. “My son was lucky in getting the job as they had a draw of lots. He was a BA Pass and also set for promotion. But some people who did not get jobs conspired to kill him,” he said.

"They had threatened to kill him many times if he didn't give them jobs. How can he? These same people then went to the manager and probably bribed him. They spread rumours that Dipu Das committed blasphemy," the father told NDTV.

Dipu Das' elder brother described him as a good person and said, "you won't find another man like him in this area."