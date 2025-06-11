Six Indo-Canadians among 9 arrested in drug seizure worth $36.5mn

Toronto: Nine people, including six Indo-Canadians, have been arrested and charged in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) in what local law enforcement described as “largest drug seizure” in the history of the region. Photos of the nine accused in “Project Pelican” were released by Canadian law enforcement. (Credit: Peel Regional Police))

The arrests were made in connection with a transnational cocaine smuggling network, and the operation, “Project Pelican”, was undertaken by the Peel Regional Police (PRP), working with partners including the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), the US Drug Enforcement Administration, and US Homeland Security Investigations Border Enforcement Task Force in Detroit.

“The investigation, Project Pelican, marks the largest drug seizure in the service’s history – with nearly CAD 50 million ($36.5 million) worth of cocaine seized,” a release from PRP said. Authorities seized 479 kg of bricked cocaine along with two illegal semi-automatic loaded handguns.

The investigation started in June 2024. In June 2024, with police probing the ring that was using US-Canada commercial trucking routes, and by November, “multiple individuals, trucking companies, and storage sites linked to the operation were identified.”

As of June 6, nine accused have been arrested and face in total, 35 charges related to firearm and drug offences. They were identified as Hao Tommy Huynh, a 27-year-old resident of Mississauga, Sajgith Yogendrarajah, 31, from Toronto, Manpreet Singh, 44, from Brampton, Philip Tep, 39, from Hamilton, Arvinder Powar, 29, from Brampton, Karamjit Singh, 36, from Caledon, Gurtej Singh, 36, from Caledon, Sartaj Singh 27, from Cambridge and Shiv Onkar Singh, 31, from Georgetown.

Between February and May 2025, CBSA intercepted a commercial truck at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, leading to the seizure of 127 kilogrammes of cocaine concealed in the trailer and the arrest of the driver, and agency, supported by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), intercepted another truck at the Blue Water Bridge in Point Edward, which led to the seizure of 50 kilogrammes of cocaine hidden within the trailer and the arrest of the driver.

“Additional seizures were also made across the GTA in connection with commercial trucking by Peel Regional Police, some of which included individuals in possession of loaded firearms at the time of arrest,” the release added.

“This seizure marks the largest drug seizure in the history of our service. Organised crime continues to exploit borders and pose serious threats to public safety. However, we remain firmly committed to working with our partners to protect our communities and enhance safety in our region and beyond,” PRP chief Nishan Duraiappah said.

Michael Prosia, CBSA’s Regional Director General – Southern Ontario, noted, “These significant seizures and arrests demonstrate the strength of our collaboration with law enforcement partners on both sides of the border. Together, we are committed to dismantling organized crime groups and keeping harmful drugs out of our communities.”