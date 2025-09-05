Smarter stadiums, immersive apps & AI commentary: The new era of sports engagement

The recently-passed Online Gaming Act may have killed money-backed gaming in India but elsewhere AI-powered fan engagement is deepening its hold on sport fans and changing the way we consume sport. At the ongoing US Open at Flushing Meadows, for instance, IBM is offering AI-powered, near-real-time commentary and fan insights for all 254 singles matches on the US Open app (Representative photo)

At the ongoing US Open at Flushing Meadows, for instance, IBM is offering AI-powered, near-real-time commentary and fan insights for all 254 singles matches on the US Open app. There is a ‘match chat’ feature that provides millions of fans with an interactive AI assistant that answers queries on match schedules, players’ histories, stats, and even how to pronounce their names. Nothing like rolling the 25th seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime’s name off the tongue to earn brownie points at the office water cooler while discussing his match against Alex de Minaur.

The ‘slam tracker’ based on AI-powered analysis of player stats, expert opinions, and the evolving momentum of the match provides real time statistical ‘likelihood to win.’

For fans who are too busy or for those of us in Asian time zones--a “key points” feature provides a succinct TLDR (Too Long, Didn’t Read) summaries of articles, tournament data and match analysis. The power and beauty of these tools is that they are universally available and accessible in several languages, and can be used concurrently by millions of users with potentially zero lag.

These solutions have been made possible only because numerous sport governing bodies and associations have invested in future-ready, technology architecture that is built on hybrid cloud environments and massive data lakes that centralize, integrate, and curate data from various sources, including video cameras and IoT-sensors around courts that capture a match from all angles.

A recent global study of over 20,000 sporting fans across 12 nations indicated that most of them view the usage of AI and technology in sports as a positive force. There is special excitement about upcoming AI features like real-time translation that will make commentary in the vernacular even more engaging, allowing fans to connect with one another. Imagine you’re a Real Madrid fan sitting in Pune following a game with Marathi commentary and connecting with another, equally passionate fan sitting in Puerto Rico following the game in Spanish.

Digital fan engagement has increased rapidly over the last decade across sport, and AI is connecting the dots more quickly and meaningfully. It is impacting the fan experience across five specific use cases.

To begin with, sports has become accessible across multiple screens and devices, with seamless handovers as you switch context. You could be watching the first innings of an IPL game on your big desktop screen whilst at office, then switch over to your mobile device to watch the middle overs whilst traveling back home in a cab, and then switch back to your big TV screen to watch the final overs from the comfort of your couch. (Although, I am still waiting for a single OTT sports app that will allow me to watch any sport anywhere, anytime, for a monthly subscription fee).

Beyond digital accessibility, AI is enabling sports to become immersive and interactive, wherein fans can choose multi-camera angles and split-screen viewing options while watching the IPL or augmented reality-powered virtual stadium tours of Manchester City and PSG. They can use the F1 TV Pro app to choose the onboard camera feeds from any driver of their choice and also switch into the live team radio feeds to get as close to the action as possible.

Sport is nearly always better enjoyed as a tribe with a shared identity. Technology is now empowering fans to connect, interact, and share key moments. Chess fans, for instance, can remotely chat and play their moves through community groups on Chess.com while watching two grandmasters compete. Likewise, the Bundesliga offers AI-translated watch parties where German, Asian, and Latin American fans can chat in real-time across languages while enjoying their match. FC Barcelona’s Socios.com Tokens enable fans to vote on club decisions such as new jersey designs, stadium music ideas via blockchain-based tokens, fostering a sense of community and collective influence.

One of the reasons that sport remains the final bastion of the content and media industry is because it creates powerful narratives -- the heroics on the field, the controversies, the rise of an underdog, and the eventual fulfilment of human potential. Digital data is enriching these narratives by empowering both commentators and fans. LaLiga in Spain has partnered with Microsoft to create ‘data-telling’ during broadcasts where commentators are provided natural language insights during games about player sprint speeds, expected goals, likely finish results, etc. that they use to embellish their commentary.

The World Badminton Federation (BWF) is testing AI capabilities that can detect smash speeds, shot placements, and rally lengths and share those insights with broadcasters in plain English. So, the next time Sindhu is engaged in a long rally with Wang Zhi Yi, for instance, the commentators could tell us something like, ‘Sindhu has won 70% of rallies lasting more than 10 shots.’

Professional sport can only thrive if it is commercialized meaningfully, and that is yet another area where digital technology is making a considerable dent, through personalization and loyalty programs. Wimbledon’s Digital Collectibles program allows fans to earn loyalty badges and digital souvenirs for watching matches or interacting with their digital platforms. Similarly, at the ongoing US Open, fans earn rewards for checking in, sharing content, or purchasing tickets. The physical and digital experiences are personalized and gamified, and these loyalty programs have the power to help the right holders monetize their assets beyond the four to eight weeks of the actual sporting contest and spectacle.

There are some critical concerns to be thought through though, especially when it comes to the precision of the technology and potential impacts on the players and employees in the sporting industry.

With HawkEye technology assisting referees and umpires across cricket, soccer, tennis, and other sports, there have been valid questions about the accuracy of the models used and how tamper-proof they may be.

Like in most industries, the risk of job losses is real, as seen with Wimbledon’s decision this year to discontinue its 148-year-old tradition by replacing human line umpires with high-speed camera-powered Electronic Line Calling (ELC) systems.

Are commentators at risk next? What if AI can produce live, data-enriched commentary in multiple languages, in the voices of different artists?

Lastly, many players themselves are being made to work outside their game hours to train and test many of these technologies. Someone needs to ensure that they are being fairly compensated for their involvement. Will this lead to unnecessary distraction from their ultimate pinnacle, or will this be an ancillary monetization opportunity that would support their careers?

As with any industrial transformation, there will be numerous ifs and buts, pros and cons, opportunities and concerns. Over time key stakeholders, regulatory bodies, market forces, and the technology itself will find a way to ensure that sport continues to thrive and inspire.

For now, I will get back to US Open, and turn to Match Chat to find out how many tennis balls will be used at the US Open this year, and what happens to them after the tournament ends?

(Prantik Mazumdar is a Singapore-based sports entrepreneur)