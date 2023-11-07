close_game
close_game
News / World News / ‘Very traumatising’: South Africa's Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga robbed at gunpoint

‘Very traumatising’: South Africa's Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga robbed at gunpoint

AFP |
Nov 07, 2023 10:06 PM IST

Police said the robbers stole personal belongings and two South African Police Service (SAPS) pistols.

A South African minister said Tuesday she had a gun pointed at her head before being robbed and her bodyguards' weapons stolen in what police called an "unprecedented incident"

The minister said her laptop and phone were among the items stolen, adding the gunmen demanded money but she was carrying only 200 rand ($10).
The minister said her laptop and phone were among the items stolen, adding the gunmen demanded money but she was carrying only 200 rand ($10).

Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga said she was unhurt but traumatised by the ordeal in the early hours of Monday.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

"I am in one piece," Chikunga told a parliamentary committee on Tuesday. "The whole experience was very traumatising and devastating."

Chikunga's car was forced to stop on a highway south of Johannesburg, after the tyres were punctured by spikes, the transport ministry said.

As her bodyguards got out of the vehicle to change the tyres, three "well-dressed" gunmen wearing balaclavas appeared and disarmed them, Chikunga said.

"They opened my door... pointed a gun to my head and ordered me to come out," she said.

Police said the robbers stole personal belongings and two South African Police Service (SAPS) pistols.

Chikunga said her laptop and phone were among the items stolen, adding the gunmen demanded money but she was carrying only 200 rand ($10).

"A manhunt has since been launched following this unprecedented incident and to bring to book those responsible," said police spokeswoman Athlenda Mathe.

Involving a high-profile official with an armed security detail, the incident is striking even in crime-ridden South Africa.

The nation has long had a reputation as one of the most dangerous places in the world outside a war zone.

Police recorded more than 500 robberies and almost 70 murders a day in the country of 62 million people from April to June this year.

Authorities have been accused of failing to ensure safety and secure justice for crime victims.

"The SAPS is committed to executing its mandate of protecting the executive of the country and community at large," said Mathe.

“VIP protection is one of the key priority areas for the SAPS and has been undertaken with excellence over the years.”

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out