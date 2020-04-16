e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / South Korea reports 22 new coronavirus cases

South Korea reports 22 new coronavirus cases

The new cases recorded Thursday means that South Korea’s daily increase in virus infections has been below 30 for the fourth consecutive day.

world Updated: Apr 16, 2020 09:22 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Seoul
The Koreas Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says in a statement that 7,757 people have been recovered and released from quarantine.
The Koreas Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says in a statement that 7,757 people have been recovered and released from quarantine.(AP file photo )
         

South Korea has confirmed 22 more cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, raising the country’s total tally to 10,613 with 229 deaths.

The new cases recorded Thursday means that South Korea’s daily increase in virus infections has been below 30 for the fourth consecutive day.

The Koreas Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says in a statement that 7,757 people have been recovered and released from quarantine.

It says 14,268 people were under tests to determine whether they’ve contracted the virus.

Despite the recently slowing caseload, officials have warned about the possibility of a broader “quiet spread” with people easing up on social distancing.

tags
top news
Covid-19: Slow testing pipeline as big a worry as kit delay
Covid-19: Slow testing pipeline as big a worry as kit delay
Covid-19 cases breach 12,000-mark in India, death toll at 414
Covid-19 cases breach 12,000-mark in India, death toll at 414
Covid-19 outbreak: It took the world 13 days to get its second million
Covid-19 outbreak: It took the world 13 days to get its second million
‘Stop adding religious colour’: India slams US body for remarks on ‘misguided’ report
‘Stop adding religious colour’: India slams US body for remarks on ‘misguided’ report
‘Maybe once in 1000 years’: ICMR on Covid-19 transmission from bats to humans
‘Maybe once in 1000 years’: ICMR on Covid-19 transmission from bats to humans
Pollock reveals Sachin’s new plan when he ‘couldn’t tackle short balls’
Pollock reveals Sachin’s new plan when he ‘couldn’t tackle short balls’
Could virus have silently infected far more than reported, asks study
Could virus have silently infected far more than reported, asks study
Caught on tape: Massive 60-vehicle pileup leaves snow-covered road in mess
Caught on tape: Massive 60-vehicle pileup leaves snow-covered road in mess
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 lockdown GuidelinesCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexMumbai Coronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 countSachin Tendulkar

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news