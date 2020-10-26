e-paper
Oct 26, 2020-Monday
World News / South Korea's Celltrion says received US authorisation for its Covid-19 test kit

South Korea’s Celltrion says received US authorisation for its Covid-19 test kit

Celltrion says its rapid Covid-19 testing kit Sampinute delivers coronavirus test results within 10 minutes, with a sensitivity of around 94%. The authorisation came three months after requesting approval in late July.

Oct 26, 2020, 14:10 IST
Reuters | Posted by Karan Manral
Reuters | Posted by Karan Manral
Seoul
The logo of Celltrion is seen at the company's headquarters in Incheon, South Korea (REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Files)
The logo of Celltrion is seen at the company's headquarters in Incheon, South Korea (REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Files)
         

South Korea’s Celltrion Inc said on Monday it has received emergency use authorisation (EUA) from the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for its rapid Covid-19 testing kit Sampinute, which boosted shares of the company and its affiliates.

Celltrion said Sampinute delivers coronavirus test results within 10 minutes, with a sensitivity of around 94%.

The authorisation came three months after requesting approval in late July and the product has already been launched in the United States in August, according to the company statement.

“(The company) is planning to supply Sampinute across the United States through local wholesalers as it believes the demand for rapid diagnosis kits will be high, mainly among large businesses and government agencies that are about to return to work after telecommuting,” it said in a statement.

Shares of Celltrion Inc surged as much as 4.6%, while Celltrion Pharm and Celltrion Healthcare jumped 4.6% and 1.6%, respectively. Broader KOSPI, however, was trading down 0.1% as of 0208 GMT.

