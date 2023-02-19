South Korea stages air drill with US in response to North Korea missile launch
South Korea-US air drill: North Korea on Thursday threatened the "toughest reaction" to the United States' expanding joint military exercises with South Korea to counter the North's growing nuclear weapons ambitions.
South Korea and the United States held a combined air drill involving a US strategic bomber on Sunday in response to North Korea's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on Saturday, South Korea's military said.
