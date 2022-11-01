Home / World News / South Korean President declares mourning after Halloween crush kills 151

South Korean President declares mourning after Halloween crush kills 151

world news
Published on Nov 01, 2022 03:20 AM IST

Yoon expressed condolences to the victims and wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured.

South Korean President declares mourning after Halloween crush kills 151(Bloomberg)
South Korean President declares mourning after Halloween crush kills 151(Bloomberg)
Reuters |

South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol declared a period of national mourning on Sunday after a Halloween crush killed some 151 people in a packed nightlife area in Seoul.

Yoon expressed condolences to the victims and wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured.

Also read: '100,000 people in 4-metre-wide alley': How South Korea stampede took place

"This is truly tragic," he said in a statement. "A tragedy and disaster that should not have happened took place in the heart of Seoul last night."

A huge crowd celebrating in the popular Itaewon district surged into an alley on Saturday night, emergency officials said, adding the death toll could rise.

Also read: S. Korea Halloween stampede: A look at some of the world's major crowd disasters

A further 76 people were injured in the melee, Choi Sung-beom, head of the Yongsan Fire Station, said in a briefing at the scene.

Nineteen of the injured were in serious condition and receiving emergency treatment, the officials said.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
south korea
south korea

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out