South Korea's ex-first lady faces arrest warrant over corruption allegations

AFP |
Published on: Aug 07, 2025 02:05 pm IST

Alleged of bribery and stock manipulation, this occurs while her husband, former president Yoon Suk Yeol, remains detained for his martial law declaration.

South Korean prosecutors on Thursday requested an arrest warrant for former first lady Kim Keon Hee, a day after questioning her over a litany of allegations, including bribery and stock manipulation.

South Korea's former first lady Kim Keon Hee arrives at the special prosecutor's office in Seoul.(REUTERS)
South Korea's former first lady Kim Keon Hee arrives at the special prosecutor's office in Seoul.(REUTERS)

The move comes as former president Yoon Suk Yeol remains in detention over his declaration of martial law in December, which briefly suspended civilian rule before being overturned by parliament.

"We requested an arrest warrant for Kim at 1:21 p.m. (0421 GMT)," special prosecutor Oh Jung-hee said at a press briefing.

The charges include violations of capital market and financial investment laws, as well as political funds laws, she added.

If granted, the warrant would mark the first time in South Korean history that a former president and first lady were both arrested.

An attempt to bring former president Yoon in for questioning on Thursday over the allegations against his wife failed due to "the suspect's fierce resistance and concerns about potential injury", Oh said without elaborating.

A similarly unsuccessful attempt last week saw Yoon resist by lying on his cell floor in his underwear.

The request came swiftly after the 52-year-old underwent hours-long questioning the day before.

"I sincerely apologise for causing trouble despite being a person of no importance," Kim said as she arrived at the prosecutors' office on Wednesday.

She denied the allegations during questioning, according to local media reports.

Controversy has long surrounded Kim, with lingering questions about her alleged role in stock manipulation.

A video filmed in 2022 showing her accepting a Dior handbag from a self-proclaimed fan reignited public criticism.

She is also accused of interfering in the nomination process for MPs in Yoon's party, a violation of election laws.

Yoon, as president, vetoed three special investigation bills passed by the opposition-controlled parliament that sought to probe the allegations against Kim, with the last veto issued in late November.

A week later, Yoon declared martial law.

Yoon, a former top prosecutor, was impeached and removed from office in April over his martial law declaration, prompting the country to hold a snap election in June.

