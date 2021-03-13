Spanish police seize homemade narco-submarine being built on southern coast
- Spanish police said in a statement that police in Colombia, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Portugal also were involved in the operation.
Spanish police announced Friday that they seized a homemade narco-submarine able to carry up to 2 metric tons (2.2 tons) of cargo.
Police came across the 9-meter-long (30-feet-long) craft last month while it was being built in Málaga, on southern Spain’s Costa del Sol, during a broader international drug operation involving five other countries and the European Union crime agency Europol.
The 3-meter-wide (10-feet-wide) semisubmersible craft is made of fiberglass and plywood panels attached to a structural frame, has three portholes on one side and is painted light blue. It has two 200-horsepower engines operated from the inside.
Rafael Perez, head of the Spanish police, said the vessel had never sailed.
“We think it was going to go into the high seas to meet a mother ship (to) take on board the drugs,” probably cocaine, before returning to Spain, Perez told reporters.
“It is like an iceberg,” he said of the vessel’s structure. “In practice, nearly all of it goes under water apart from the top, which is the only part of it that would be seen from another ship or a helicopter.”
Similar drug-smuggling vessels have in the past been discovered in the Atlantic Ocean, especially off Central and South America. They sit low in the water to escape detection and rarely are able to fully submerge.
The wider police operation against the alleged international smuggling ring netted hundreds of kilos of cocaine, hashish and marijuana in various places in Spain, with 52 people arrested.
Spanish police said in a statement that police in Colombia, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Portugal also were involved in the operation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uyghurs write to UK Parliament against human rights atrocities by China
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hong Kong high court releases 3 more activists on bail in cases involving 47
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia accuses US of using IT to engage in unfair competition
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australia records first local Covid-19 case in 2 weeks
- Queensland state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the unnamed doctor last week treated two patients who had recently returned to Australia and had tested positive for the UK variant.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spanish police seize homemade narco-submarine being built on southern coast
- Spanish police said in a statement that police in Colombia, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Portugal also were involved in the operation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sri Lanka to ban burqa, shut many Islamic schools, minister says
- Minister for public security Sarath Weerasekera told a news conference he had signed a paper on Friday for cabinet approval to ban the full face covering worn by some Muslim women on "national security" grounds.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Queen Elizabeth makes first appearance since Harry and Meghan interview
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: US health officials warn of false positive test results
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden admin to reconsider objections to H-1B visas during Trump regime
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese 'polar bear hotel' opens to full bookings, criticism
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4 demonstrators killed as anti-coup protests intensify in Myanmar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India reviews AstraZeneca side effects after concerns in Europe
- New Delhi decided to conduct the review after several countries suspended rollout over blood clot fears even as the World Health Organization said there was no reason to stop using AstraZeneca's Covid-19 jab.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden boosts US vaccine stockpile as world waits
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former Jamaat-e-Islami leader, Rasheed Hajjul Akbar, arrested in Sri Lanka
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Duty to support Muslims, says Ardern marking 2 yrs of Christchurch mosque attack
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox