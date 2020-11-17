e-paper
Home / World News / ‘Spent childhood years listening to Ramayana and Mahabharata’: Barack Obama

In “A Promised Land”, Obama gives an account of his journey from the 2008 election campaign to the end of his first term with the daring Abbottabad (Pakistan) raid that killed al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden.

world Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 11:35 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Washington
Obama says he had never been to India before his Presidential visit in 2010, but the country had “always held a special place in my imagination”.
Former US President Barack Obama said that he has always held a special place for India due to his childhood years spent in Indonesia listening to the epic Hindu tales of the Ramayana and the Mahābhārata.

“Maybe it was its (India’s) sheer size, with one-sixth of the world’s population, an estimated two thousand distinct ethnic groups, and more than seven hundred languages spoken,” Obama writes on his fascination of India in his latest book ‘A Promised Land’.

Also Read: ‘In many respects, modern-day India is counted as a success story,’ says Barack Obama

“Maybe it was because I’d spent a part of my childhood in Indonesia listening to the epic Hindu tales of the Ramayana and the Mahābhārata, or because of my interest in Eastern religions, or because of a group of Pakistani and Indian college friends who’d taught me to cook dahl and keema and turned me on to Bollywood movies,” Obama writes.

