Sri Lanka crisis: Protesters break barricades around Parliament
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country on Wednesday after months of inflation-fueled protests, temporarily leaving a power vacuum in his wake as demonstrators continued to seize government buildings in a push for new leadership.
Protesters demanding the resignation of the president and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe stormed the premier’s office after Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives, a nearby is mililand nation. Wickremesinghe then imposed a state of emergency as soldiers fanned out around the capital, prompting opposition lawmakers to question the legality of the decision.
Later in the day, Speaker of the Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena confirmed that Wickremesinghe was acting president -- a move that inflamed protesters who also want him gone. They later seized the national broadcaster, taking it off the air.
In an address afterward on a private television station, Wickremesinghe said he formed a committee including the police and military chiefs to de-escalate the situation, while reiterating that parliament will choose a new president on July 20. Meanwhile, reports indicate that Rajapaksa is leaving the Maldives for another country, and his whereabouts remain unknown.
London court to decide who controls $1 billion of Venezuelan gold
A London court is finally set to decide who controls more than $1 billion of Venezuelan gold stored in the Bank of England's vaults. The trial comes after the British government recognized Opposition leader Juan Guaido, who's won a series of legal clashes in the UK as the Venezuelan president. His lawyers said Wednesday the Venezuelan courts demonstrated “systemic partiality and lack of independence.” Guaido's camp claimed it will be used for future generations of Venezuelans.
Sri Lanka government on verge of collapse, what is next for crisis-hit nation?
Sri Lanka's president, who had announced President Gotabaya Rajapaksa would resign Wednesday, has fled the country after months of turmoil culminated in protesters converging on the presidential palace. Here's the situation in Sri Lanka: HOW SERIOUS IS THIS CRISIS? The government owes $51 billion and is unable to make interest payments on its loans, let alone put a dent in the amount borrowed. The Finance Ministry says Sri Lanka has only $25 million in usable foreign reserves.
Lanka crisis: Curfew imposed till Thursday morning, 1 dead in stir | Top points
In the wake of intensifying anti-government protests in Sri Lanka, a nationwide curfew was imposed until Thursday morning. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is also the crisis-hit country's Acting President, asked parliament speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena to nominate a new premier “who is acceptable to both the government and opposition”. A 26-year-old man died during the protests outside Wickremesinghe's office in Colombo on Wednesday.
Rishi Sunak wins first round of Tory contest to succeed UK PM Boris Johnson
From Rishi Sunak to Jeremy Hunt, these are top contenders to become next UK PM It was a tactic Johnson himself attempted whenever his position came under threat, and reflects the makeup of the Tories since they won a resounding parliamentary majority in 2019 under the slogan “Get Brexit Done.”
Sri Lanka in crisis: President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees and ire turns to PM
Sri Lanka's president fled the country Wednesday, plunging a country already reeling from economic chaos into more political turmoil. Protesters demanding a change in leadership then trained their ire on the prime minister and stormed his office. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his wife left aboard an air force plane bound for the Maldives — and he made his prime minister the acting president in his absence.
