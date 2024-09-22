Sri Lanka President-elect Dissanayake hails ‘collective effort’; Outgoing leader ‘hands over beloved nation’

Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Sri Lanka's incoming President, described his victory in the island nation's presidential polls, held on Saturday, as ‘not a single person’s work' but a ‘collective effort.’ Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the presidential candidate from National People's Power, shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote at a polling station, on the day of the presidential election, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, September 21, 2024. REUTERS/Stringer

“The dream we have nurtured for centuries is finally coming true. This achievement is not the result of any single person's work, but the collective efforts of hundreds of thousands of you. Your commitment has brought us this far, and for that, I am deeply grateful. This victory belongs to all of us,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter) shortly after the declaration of results.

The politician, 55, who leads the left-wing People's Liberation Front (JVP) alliance, and won a three-way race for the top office, thanked all those who ‘gave their sweat, tears, and even their lives for this cause.’

Further, Dissanayake stated that people were ‘ready to rewrite Sri Lankan history,’ and called for a ‘fresh start.’

“The unity of Sinhalese, Tamils, Muslims, and all Sri Lankans is the bedrock of this new beginning. The New Renaissance we seek will rise from this shared strength and vision,” he added.

Meanwhile, outgoing President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who sought a re-election, said he was ‘handing over to the new President.’

“With much love and respect for this beloved nation, I hand over its future to the new President,” a statement from Wickremesinghe read.

The runner-up was opposition leader Sajith Premadasa of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB).

This was the first presidential election of Sri Lanka since the 2022 economic crisis that led to the forced ouster and escape of then President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. The Parliament elected Wickremesinghe for the remainder of Rajapaksa's five-year term.