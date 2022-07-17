Sri Lanka presidential candidate says he has a plan for economic crisis| Watch

Sri Lankan's leader of opposition, Sajith Premadasa, who is now contesting the presidential elections, on Sunday blamed the Rajapaksa government for the worst-ever economic crisis in the island nation of 22 million. Speaking to news agency ANI, Premadasa said that the opposition has been “telling the government for three years not to go ahead with ill-advised economic steps”. "They never listened and we are in a devastating state right now," he stressed.

The opposition leader asserted that he has a plan to recover from the economic debt.

“Right now we have 225 parliamentarians choosing the president. Parliament comprises Gotabaya Rajapaksa's legislative majority. The president will be chosen from this composition. I have given my name, and will see what happens. We are talking to all members,” he added.

Earlier, Premadasa had termed the scenario of him winning Sri Lanka's presidential elections an "uphill task". He had said that he will “contest the elections as he is convinced that the truth will prevail”.

The Sri Lankan parliament on Saturday announced that the nominations for the presidential elections will be held on Tuesday and the new president of Sri Lanka will be elected on July 20.

Finally succumbing to the pressure of the demonstrators, Gotabaya Rajapaksa tendered his resignation letter this week after fleeing overseas to escape an uprising. In his resignation letter, he said he took "all possible steps" to avert the economic crisis that has engulfed Sri Lanka.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa flew to the Maldives and then Singapore after several anti-government protesters came out onto the streets of Colombo last week and stormed his official residence and offices.

On Friday, Ranil Wickremesinghe was appointed as the interim President, two months after he had taken over as prime minister for sixth time and days after he had stepped down from the post.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's top court has barred former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and former finance minister Basil Rajapaksa from leaving the country without permission until July 28.