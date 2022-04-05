Sri Lankan crisis: Rajapaksa government in minority
The government of Mahinda Rajapaksa in Sri Lanka has lost its majority in parliament with its allies and at least 12 of its own dissident MPs deciding to sit as an independent group. This means that the Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa would now be required to invite any other party to prove majority of 113 in the 225-member Sri Lankan parliament.
In such a situation, the president must appoint a care-taker government which will hold mid-term elections.
Interestingly, the political crisis emanating from the financial difficulties, has not been precipitated by the opposition or any political party but entirely driven by public outrage against the Rajapaksas.
The Rajapaksa brand name has suffered irreparable damage. While these developments don’t impact President Gotabaya’s constitutional position, but the public is also demanding his resignation.
In the 225-member Sri Lankan parliament, the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna had 117 members, with the ally SLFP having 15 members. Coalition partner 10 Party Alliance had 14 members. The opposition SJB had 54 members, TNA with ten members and others accounting for 15 seats.
After defections, the SLPP has been reduced to 105 members. The dissidents including those from the ruling party has gone up to 41 and is likely to increase. In a latest development, Sri Lanka's new finance minister Ali Sabry resigned a day after being appointed. He had replaced the youngest Rajapaksa brother Basil who was sacked by the president on Tuesday.
The opposition had rejected the president's offer of a unity government. This after all the ministers from the cabinet tendered their resignations to the Sri Lankan prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.
Massive protests have engulfed the country with people defying the 36-hour curfew imposed by the government. The island nation is going through a worst economic crisis with reports of shortage of essential supplies. People are forced to stand in long queues for fuel and cooking gas. The prices of essentials have also skyrocketed.
Canada: Bill to compel digital media giants to share revenue with news orgs tabled in parl
The Canadian government has tabled a legislation in parliament that will compel digital media giants to enter into revenue sharing agreements with news organisations. Called Bill C-18, it will be the Online News Act once passed, and that is a likely outcome as it enjoys broad support cutting across party lines. Among the digital behemoths that the bill will impact are Google and Meta, the parent company of Facebook.
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya will not resign despite protests, says minister
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will not resign from his post despite the countrywide protests calling for the leader to step down over his handling of the ongoing economic crisis, minister Johnston Fernando told the Parliament on Wednesday. "May I remind you that 6.9 million people voted for the president," said the chief government whip and highways minister in Parliament amid outrage by the opposition in the Sri Lankan Parliament, according to news agency Reuters.
Driver killed as car crashes into gate of Russian embassy in Bucharest: Police
Police in Romania's capital, Bucharest, said on Wednesday that a car crashed into the gates of the Russian embassy in the city, bursting into flames, and killing the driver. The incident took place a day after Romania expelled as many as 10 Russian diplomats from the Russian embassy in the capital city. In recent days, several European nations have expelled Russian diplomats due to Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24.
Pakistan's political crisis: What happens next?
Pakistan's supreme court is meeting for the third time Wednesday to rule on the legality of political manoeuvres that led Prime Minister Imran Khan to dissolve the national assembly over the weekend and call for fresh elections. The court says it will only rule on whether the deputy speaker acted against the constitution in refusing to allow a vote on a no-confidence motion against Khan -- although that would affect the dissolution of the assembly.
Canada: Authorities recommend 2nd Covid booster shot for vulnerable groups
Canadian health authorities have recommended a fourth dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, or a second booster, for vulnerable demographic groups. The target groups to be prioritised will include adults over 80, seniors living in long-term care facilities or congregate settings. Nearly 57% of those above 18 have received a booster. Several provinces have relaxed Covid-19 restrictions, including dropping mask mandates or doing away with vaccine passports for certain activities.
