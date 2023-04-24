China evacuates first group of its citizens stuck in war-torn Sudan

China has evacuated the first group of its citizens from Sudan, Beijing's foreign ministry said Monday, amid heavy fighting in the African nation. Sudan clashes: At least 427 people have been killed in the ongoing conflict and more than 3,700 wounded.(AFP)

Read here: Indians among those evacuated by France from war-torn Sudan

Army and paramilitary forces have clashed across Sudan since April 15, killing hundreds and causing acute shortages of water, food, medicines and fuel.

The first group of Chinese citizens has been "safely evacuated" from Sudan, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Monday, without giving a specific number.

China's foreign ministry says it is Sudan's largest trading partner, with over 130 companies investing there as of mid-2022.

Beijing will "try every means to protect the lives, properties and safety of 1,500 plus Chinese compatriots in Sudan," senior foreign ministry official Wu Xi told state media in an interview on Sunday.

Ministry spokeswoman Mao on Monday said China has "worked closely with local governments of various departments, diplomatic missions in Sudan and neighbouring countries" to evacuate its citizens.

At least 427 people have been killed in the ongoing conflict and more than 3,700 wounded, according to United Nations agencies, which also reported Sudanese civilians "fleeing areas affected by fighting, including to Chad, Egypt and South Sudan".

Read here: Countries rush to evacuate citizens from Sudan as conflict enters second week

The United States and multiple European, Middle Eastern, African and Asian nations have launched emergency missions to bring to safety their embassy staff and Sudan-based citizens by road, air and sea.