IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Suu Kyi aide among new wave of arrests in Myanmar as Biden approves sanctions
File photo (REUTERS)
File photo (REUTERS)
world news

Suu Kyi aide among new wave of arrests in Myanmar as Biden approves sanctions

Suu Kyi aide among new wave of arrests in Myanmar as Biden approves sanctions
READ FULL STORY
Reuters, Myanmar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:22 AM IST

A close aide to ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi was detained in a new wave of arrests following last week's military coup, a party official said on Thursday, as Washington moved a step closer to imposing sanctions on the junta.

The aide, Kyaw Tint Swe, had served as minister for the office of the state counsellor under Suu Kyi, who has been detained since the Feb. 1 coup.

Kyi Toe, an information committee member of Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD), said Kyaw Tint Swe and four other people linked to the previous government had been taken from their homes overnight.

He said officials of the electoral commission had also been arrested overnight, including some down to township level, but he did not immediately have an exact number of those arrested.

The military launched the coup after what it said was widespread fraud in November elections, won by the NLD in a landslide. The electoral commission had rejected those claims.

Myanmar authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment and Reuters was unable to confirm the arrests independently. Scores of officials have been detained since the coup.

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday approved an executive order for new sanctions on those responsible for the coup, and repeated demands for the generals to give up power and free civilian leaders.

Biden said the order enabled his administration "to immediately sanction the military leaders who directed the coup, their business interests as well as close family members."

Washington would identify the first round of targets this week and was taking steps to prevent the generals in Myanmar, also known as Burma, having access to $1 billion in Myanmar government funds held in the United States.

"We're also going to impose strong exports controls. We're freezing U.S. assets that benefit the Burmese government, while maintaining our support for health care, civil society groups, and other areas that benefit the people of Burma directly," Biden said at the White House.

The Feb. 1 coup and detention of Suu Kyi presents Biden with his first major international crisis, and a test of his dual pledges to re-center human rights in foreign policy and work more closely with allies.

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said Washington was rolling out collective actions with partners on Myanmar."We can impose substantial costs ourselves. We can impose costs that are even steeper ... by working with our like-minded partners and allies," he told a briefing.

ASIAN INFLUENCE

Even so, analysts say Myanmar's new junta will not be as isolated as previous iterations, with China, India, Southeast Asian neighbours and Japan unlikely to cut ties given the country's strategic importance.

Derek Mitchell, a former US ambassador to Myanmar, said it was vital to get nations such as Japan, India and Singapore involved in a strong response.

"The key will not be just what America does," he said. "It’s going to be how we get others along with us, allies who may have more skin in the game, more leverage, or at least better relationships with the key players."

The United Nations' top human rights body is to consider a resolution on Friday drafted by Britain and the European Union condemning the coup and demanding urgent access for monitors.

However, diplomats said China and Russia - which both have ties to Myanmar's armed forces - are expected to raise objections or try to weaken the text. The UN Security Council issued a statement last week calling for Suu Kyi's release but stopping short of condemning the coup.

Also read: Myanmar largest trade union joins civil disobedience movement: Report

Also read: Myanmar military raids Suu Kyi's party offices as UN slams violence

FESTIVE PROTESTS

Protests spilled into a sixth straight day on Thursday.

Hundreds of workers lined a road in the capital Naypyitaw in support of the Civil Disobedience Movement, chanting anti-junta slogans and carrying placards that read "reject military coup" and "save Myanmar". Some held up pictures of Suu Kyi with the words "we trust our leader".

After a woman was shot in violent clashes on Tuesday, protests on Wednesday took on a festive air, with bare-chested body builders, women in ball gowns and wedding dresses, farmers on tractors and people with their pets.

The protests have revived memories of almost half a century of direct army rule, punctuated with bloody army crackdowns, until the military began relinquishing some power in 2011.

Washington's sanctions are likely to target coup leader Min Aung Hlaing and other top generals who are already under US sanctions imposed in 2019 over abuses against Rohingya Muslims and other minorities.

It could also target military holding companies with investments spanning sectors including banking, gems, copper, telecoms and clothing.

Suu Kyi, 75, won the 1991 Nobel Peace Prize for campaigning for democracy and remains hugely popular at home despite damage to her international reputation over the plight of the Rohingyas.

She has spent nearly 15 years under house arrest and now faces charges of illegally importing six walkie-talkies. Her lawyer says he has not been allowed to see her.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
myanmar military national league for democracy
app
Close
File photo (REUTERS)
File photo (REUTERS)
world news

Suu Kyi aide among new wave of arrests in Myanmar as Biden approves sanctions

Reuters, Myanmar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:22 AM IST
Suu Kyi aide among new wave of arrests in Myanmar as Biden approves sanctions
READ FULL STORY
Close
The European Union has also criticised the zones, which began appearing in 2019 when Poland's nationalist government started campaigning against the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.(Unsplash)
The European Union has also criticised the zones, which began appearing in 2019 when Poland's nationalist government started campaigning against the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.(Unsplash)
world news

Hate crime, violence feared in Polish 'LGBT-free zones'

Reuters, London
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:11 AM IST
Poland's "LGBT-free zones" - nearly 100 regions, towns and cities that have passed anti-gay resolutions - could encourage hate crime and spur violence, according to a European human rights body.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Staff chat at a hotel in Melbourne.
Staff chat at a hotel in Melbourne.
world news

New Covid-19 cluster in Australia's Melbourne sparks mass testing

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 09:06 AM IST
More than 22,500 test results were conducted in the past 24 hours as the cluster linked to a quarantine hotel grew to eight cases on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Scoot, Jetstar and Singapore Airlines planes sit on the tarmac at Singapore's Changi Airport, Singapore January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su(REUTERS)
Scoot, Jetstar and Singapore Airlines planes sit on the tarmac at Singapore's Changi Airport, Singapore January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su(REUTERS)
world news

Singapore Airlines begins flights with fully vaccinated crew

Reuters, Singapore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:55 AM IST
The airline said pilots and cabin crew on three international flights from Singapore had received both of the required doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Members of Pakistan Hindu Council hold a protest in Karachi on Thursday over the attack on a Hindu temple in Karak district.(AP)
Members of Pakistan Hindu Council hold a protest in Karachi on Thursday over the attack on a Hindu temple in Karak district.(AP)
world news

Pak SC orders immediate rebuilding of vandalised Hindu temple

PTI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:54 AM IST
The attack on the temple in Terri village in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Karak district by members of radical Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party in December drew strong condemnation from human rights activists and the minority Hindu community leaders
READ FULL STORY
Close
Migrants cross the Tuquesa river after a trip on foot through the jungle to Bajo Chiquito, Darien province, Panama, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. After nearly a year stalled in migrant camps at the edge of the jungle, hundreds of migrants have begun to move across Panama and into neighbouring Costa Rica in recent weeks. (AP)
Migrants cross the Tuquesa river after a trip on foot through the jungle to Bajo Chiquito, Darien province, Panama, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. After nearly a year stalled in migrant camps at the edge of the jungle, hundreds of migrants have begun to move across Panama and into neighbouring Costa Rica in recent weeks. (AP)
world news

Migration through Panama resumes after pandemic lockdown

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:32 AM IST
On Wednesday afternoon, more than 50 migrants trudged out of the dense Darien jungle into the village of Bajo Chiquito, the first community they encountered after days of walking.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan. (File photo)
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan. (File photo)
world news

Imran Khan should not blame others for his party's actions: PDM chief Rehman

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:20 AM IST
The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief also commented that corruption had increased in PTI's tenure according to Transparency International and voices demanding accountability are now growing louder within the ruling party.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former US president Donald Trump faces a second impeachment trial in Senate.(Reuters)
Former US president Donald Trump faces a second impeachment trial in Senate.(Reuters)
world news

Trump team hopes calling Jan 6 speech ‘peaceful and patriotic’ will be shield

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:19 AM IST
House managers serving as prosecutors have focused on Trump’s comments during the Jan. 6 rally urging his supporters to “fight like hell” and urging them to go to the Capitol.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden speaks at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, US. (Bloomberg Photo)
US President Joe Biden speaks at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, US. (Bloomberg Photo)
world news

Joe Biden in call with China's Xi Jinping raises human rights, trade

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:10 AM IST
The two leaders spoke just hours after Biden announced plans for a Pentagon task force to review US national security strategy in China.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US Capitol Police officers stand outside the US Capitol after police ordered a lockdown of in Washington, US, July 8, 2016.(Reuters Photo)
US Capitol Police officers stand outside the US Capitol after police ordered a lockdown of in Washington, US, July 8, 2016.(Reuters Photo)
world news

US Capitol police to hold 'no confidence vote' against senior leadership

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:41 AM IST
The force will this week hold the vote against acting police chief Yogananda Pittman and others over the Jan.6 violence at the Capitol building.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden speaks at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, US. (Reuters)
US President Joe Biden speaks at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, US. (Reuters)
world news

Biden backs off on TikTok ban in review of Trump's China moves

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:30 AM IST
Last year, the Trump administration brokered a deal that would have had US corporations Oracle and Walmart take a large stake in the Chinese-owned app on national-security grounds.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Protesters take part in a rally.(AP)
Protesters take part in a rally.(AP)
world news

Myanmar protesters back on streets despite police violence

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:24 AM IST
The protesters are demanding that power be restored to Suu Kyi’s deposed civilian government. They are also seeking freedom for her and other governing party members since the military detained them after blocking the new session of Parliament on Feb. 1.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Motorists are screened as they line up for a Covid-19 vaccine appointment at the mass vaccination site at the parking lot of L.A. County Office of Education headquarters in Downey, California. (AP)
Motorists are screened as they line up for a Covid-19 vaccine appointment at the mass vaccination site at the parking lot of L.A. County Office of Education headquarters in Downey, California. (AP)
world news

US pharmacies to offer Covid-19 vaccines from today. All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:13 AM IST
The eligibility criteria for the vaccination will be determined by each state individually and the pharmacy partners will focus on vaccinating individuals who are eligible for vaccination based on these state-selected criteria.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Joe Biden tours the African Americans in Service Corridor at the Pentagon on Wednesday. (AP File Photo)
President Joe Biden tours the African Americans in Service Corridor at the Pentagon on Wednesday. (AP File Photo)
world news

US calls for China to end 'unacceptable' detention of Canadians

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:10 AM IST
Beijing has said that it reserves the right to respond to any interference on Canada's part and the Canadian side will be held accountable for all the consequences.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks to Defense Department personnel during a visit to the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, US on February 10, 2021.(Reuters Photo)
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks to Defense Department personnel during a visit to the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, US on February 10, 2021.(Reuters Photo)
world news

Joe Biden visits a Pentagon hoping to shift from Trump turmoil

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:59 AM IST
During the Trump administration, the Pentagon endured a loss of top-flight civilian talent, in part because of instability at the top.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP