Swiss find $10 billion in suspicious Venezuelan funds: Report
Swiss prosecutors have identified bank accounts containing some 9 billion francs ($10.1 billion) that may have come from embezzled public funds in Venezuela, newspaper Le Matin Dimanche reported.
Since opening investigations in late 2019, public prosecutors in Zurich have become aware of funds held by people close to the Venezuelan government in hundreds of accounts at around 30 banks, according to the report.
The Zurich public prosecutors’ office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny lands in Moscow after plane diverted
Biden will wait for recommendation on sharing secrets with Trump
Hindu community leader demands protection for temple in Pakistan's Havelian
In inaugural address, Joe Biden will appeal to national unity
Egypt unveils 3000-year old coffins in latest archaeological discovery
Law enforcement officials brace for pro-Trump protests at state capitols
Explained: Why Kremlin critic Navalny faces immediate arrest in Russia?
Dutch PM Mark Rutte and his entire cabinet quits over welfare scandal
- The Netherlands is the third European country thrown into political uncertainty this week in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.
Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines
US military says its troop removal from Somalia is complete
Cargo ship sinks in the Black Sea; 3 dead, 6 rescued
Kamala Harris to resign from Senate seat on Monday ahead of Inauguration Day
Israel Prison Service to start vaccinating inmates, including Palestinian ones
Donald Trump pushed the limits of the US legal system: Here’s how it held up
Avoid 'absurd nonsense' about Tehran's nuclear work: Iran's Zarif tells France
