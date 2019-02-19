Swraj Paul donates to kin of Pulwama victims

London-based industrialist Swraj Paul on Monday announced a donation of Rs 1 lakh each to the families of victims of the terror attack on a convoy of the Central Reserve Police Force in Pulwama last week.

Speaking at an event in the University of Wolverhampton to rename a campus building after his late son Angad Paul, the chairman of the Caparo Group made the announcement before an audience that included India’s high commissioner Ruchi Ghanshyam.

Paul said: “We have read about the great tragedy which has happened in India in the recent murder of soldiers. I would like to send my heart felt condolences to the family and would also like to donate 1 lakh rupees each to the families of all the soldiers who have died”.

The renaming of the building after Angad, who died in November 2015, is part of a legacy gift of £500,000 that Paul, who is a member of the House of Lords and also chancellor of the university, has agreed to donate to the university in his memory.

University vice-chancellor Geoff Layer, said: “Lord Paul has and continues to be an exceptional ambassador for the University of Wolverhampton and the naming of the Angad Paul Building will be particularly poignant for him and his family, providing a lasting tribute to their beloved son’s life”.

“Angad was an industrialist so it is fitting that his memory and legacy will go on to support the next generation of entrepreneurs.”

Paul’s donation will be used to support a number of research, teaching and entrepreneurial initiatives for the students and staff, the university said in a statement.

