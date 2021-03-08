Syria's president Bashar al-Assad and his wife test positive for Covid-19
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his wife have tested positive for the coronavirus, the president's office said Monday, with both having only mild symptoms of the illness.
In a statement, Assad’s office said the first couple did PCR tests after they felt minor symptoms consistent with the COVID-19 illness. It said that Assad, 55, and his wife Asma, will return to work after spending between two to three weeks in isolation in their home.
Both were in “good health and in stable condition,” it added.
Syria, which marks 10 years of war next week, has recorded nearly 16,000 virus cases in government-held parts of the country as well as 1,063 deaths, but the numbers are believed to be much higher with limited amounts of PCR tests being done.
Syria began a vaccination campaign last week, but no details have been given about the process. The health minister said the government procured the vaccines from a friendly country, which he declined to name.
The announcement comes days after international and Israeli media reports revealed that Israel paid Russia $1.2 million to provide the Syrian government with coronavirus vaccines, as part of a deal that secured the release of an Israeli woman held in Damascus. The terms of the clandestine trade-off negotiated by Moscow remained murky; Damascus denied it happened and Russia had no comment.
It was not immediately clear if Assad and his family members have been vaccinated.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 in UK: Students back to school after 2 months of closure
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Syria's president Bashar al-Assad and his wife test positive for Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Germany ramps up use of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saudi foreign minister meets Qatar's emir Hamad al-Thani in Doha: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meghan, Harry call out British media in Oprah interview. Tabloids react
- During the two-hour conversation, Meghan opened up about her life as a member of the British royal family, concerns raised by its members with respect to the colour of their baby’s skin and the intense media scrutiny they faced.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fashion giant H&M pauses placing orders in Myanmar, says extremely concerned
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At least 20 dead, 600 wounded in Equatorial Guinea blasts
- President Teodoro Obiang Nguema said the explosion at 4pm local time was due to the “negligent handling of dynamite” in the military barracks located in the neighborhood of Mondong Nkuantoma in Bata.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Migrant workers brought under the ambit of vaccination drive in Singapore
- The migrant workers, which include a huge number of Indians, make up about 90 per cent of Singapore's Covid-19 tally, which stands at 60,046. The death toll is 29.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar protestors begin national strike, vows to defeat military
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thailand charges more activists with sedition, royal insults
- The sedition charges, which carry a maximum penalty of up to seven years in prison, stem from an antigovernment rally in September, though details on the alleged offenses were not immediately clear.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jill Biden helps honor women from 15 countries for courage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia slams Facebook over blocking media content
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU's financial regulator hit by Microsoft email hack, takes down email system
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mike Pence to give speech in South Carolina, his first since leaving office
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
INS Kulish, Sumedha arrive in Bangladesh to mark 50th anniversary of 1971 war
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox