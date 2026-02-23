Tariffs Are a Wild Card for the Economy Again

Before Friday, President Trump’s tariffs, after months of on-again, off-again turbulence, had seemed to finally steady. Now, with the bulk of Trump’s tariffs struck down by the Supreme Court, and a new, temporary global tariff in place, fresh questions hang over the U.S. economy. The U.S. economy powered through an avalanche of change last year.

Will Trump’s new 15% tariff meaningfully change trade flows and business operations?

Will the federal government still be able to reap trillions in tariff revenues that could help slow the surging national debt?

Will billions of dollars from the overturned tariffs flow back to the hundreds of businesses demanding refunds?

The answers will largely turn on how aggressively the Trump administration pushes to permanently replace the struck-down tariffs with new ones, and how trade partners and U.S. political leaders respond. On the one hand, higher tariffs allow the government to bring in more revenue to shrink the runaway government debt, and help re-energize sectors of the U.S. economy. But a lower tariff rate—as well as potential tariff refunds—would likely keep more money in the hands of U.S. businesses and consumers, which could spur economic growth.

The decisions will help determine the direction of an economy that powered through an avalanche of change in 2025 and emerged in the new year on a better-than-expected footing.

Costs and growth After the Supreme Court on Friday struck down a swath of Trump’s second-term tariffs, Trump quickly imposed a 15% global tariff on imports. Accounting for exemptions and other trade deals, the new tariff brings the average effective U.S. tariff rate just slightly lower than where it was before the ruling. The Yale Budget Lab estimates it is now at 13.7%, compared with 16% before the ruling.

By comparison, over the course of 2025, the effective tariff rate soared over 10 percentage points, to levels not seen for decades.

The economic effect of that sizable increase wasn’t nearly as dire as many economists predicted. But it wasn’t negligible either. U.S. companies and consumers shouldered more than 90% of the costs from Trump’s tariffs for most of 2025, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

The new tariffs can only stay on for a maximum of 150 days because of the specific law Trump used to impose them. Assuming they end after that time, the Yale Budget Lab estimates the average effective tariff rate will drop to 9.1%. Whether that level sticks is unclear, however, as Trump has vowed to add more duties using other legal means.