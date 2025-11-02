TCS New York Marathon 2025 results: Benson Kipruto, Hellen Obiri and more— See all the winners

The streets of New York belonged to Kenya on Sunday, as more than 50,000 runners made their way through all five boroughs in the world’s biggest race, The TCS New York City Marathon. TCS NYC Marathon 2025: Complete winners list as Hellen Obiri sets new course record in women’s race (REUTERS)

The 26.2-mile course took runners from Fort Wadsworth on Staten Island, across the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge into Brooklyn, through the neighborhoods of Queens and the Bronx, before ending at Central Park in Manhattan. The route is one of the most recognizable and demanding in the world.

Benson Kipruto edges historic finish in the TCS New York City Marathon

The Pro men’s race came down to milliseconds, literally. Benson Kipruto of Kenya crossed the finish line in 2:08:09, a blink ahead of his closest rival. Sixteen hundredths of a second separated them, making it the tightest finish the New York marathon has ever seen.

Hellen Obiri breaks the women’s course record

On the Pro women’s side, another Kenyan flag led the pack. Hellen Obiri remained calm and focused through all 26 miles and crossed the finish line at 2:19:51. This was a new course record, smashing the one set back in 2003. Sharon Lokedi, then Sheila Chepkirui, both Kenyan, finished behind Obiri, as reported by USA Today.

Switzerland’s Marcel Hug was miles ahead in the Pro Men’s Wheelchair race - finishing the race at 1:30:16 on the clock, his seventh New York crown, according to the TCS NYC marathon website.

In the Pro Women’s Wheelchair race, Susannah Scaroni from the US claimed her third title, finishing in 1:42:10. She has now won in Boston, Chicago, and New York - all in one year, the NYT reported.

Eliud Kipchoge completes his final six-star race

Eliud Kipchoge, 40, finished in 2:14:36, completing the rare six-star set of major marathons. He waved, smiled, and maybe said goodbye - in what could be his final marathon at the elite level, the Independent reported.

Top finish times

The following are the NYC Marathon 2025 best times (male), as reported by The New York Post.

Benson Kipruto: 2:08:09

Alexander Mutiso Munyao: 2:08:09

Albert Korir: 2:08:57

Patrick Dever: 2:08:58

Matthias Kyburz: 2:09:55

The following are the NYC Marathon 2025 best times (female), as reported by The New York Post.

Hellen Obiri, 2:19:51

Sharon Lokedi: 2:20:07

Sheila Chepkirui: 2:20:24

Fiona O’Keeffe: 2:22:49

Annie Frisbie: 2:24:12

FAQs

Who won the 2025 TCS New York City Marathon?

Kenya’s Benson Kipruto won the men’s race, while Hellen Obiri won the women’s race, setting a new course record.

What were the wheelchair division results?

Switzerland’s Marcel Hug and the USA’s Susannah Scaroni claimed the men’s and women’s wheelchair titles, respectively.

Did Eliud Kipchoge compete in the 2025 race?

Yes. The 40-year-old finished in 2:14:36, completing all six major marathons - a first for him.

What is the route of the New York City Marathon?

The 26.2-mile course starts at Fort Wadsworth on Staten Island and ends at Central Park, passing through all five boroughs.