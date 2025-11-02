Dark Winds Season 4: Release date, cast, where to watch, and more

Dark Winds Season 4 will air starting Sunday, February 15, 2026, reports People magazine. Zahn McClarnon, who plays the lead role, will make his directorial debut in the upcoming installment, which will consist of eight episodes. From story to cast, here is all we know about Dark Winds Season 4. Dark Winds Season 4 to premiere in February 2026: Plot, cast, where to watch, and more(YouTube/AMC+)

What is Dark Winds Season 4 based on?

Dark Winds Season 4, which AMC confirmed in February this year, is based on novelist Tony Hillerman's book, The Ghostway. Dark Winds showrunner John Wirth said that Season 4 would deal with “the Navajo experience of ghost sickness”.

“If you are with a person when they breathe their last breath, that breath goes into you, and you become ghost sick, which requires a ceremony to cure you of ghost sickness,” Wirth told TV Insider.

Additionally, Wirth mentioned that Dark Winds S4 will temporarily relocate the Southwest to the West Coast because three episodes are set in 1970s Los Angeles.

While the first installment of Dark Winds was based on Listening Woman, Season 2 took inspiration from People of Darkness from the same Leaphorn & Chee series.

Dark Winds Season 4 cast

Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon, Jessica Matten, Deanna Allison, and A Martinez will reprise their characters in Dark Winds Season 4. Among other new members, Franka Potente, Chaske Spencer, Isabel DeRoy-Olson, Titus Welliver, and Luke Barnett will join the cast for Dark Winds Season 4.

Zahn McClarnon, who plays the lead character Joe Leaphorn in Dark Winds, said he is “looking forward” to exploring the character of Joe Leaphorn once again, People reported.

The first three seasons of Dark Winds are currently available on AMC+ and Netflix.

FAQs

Which book is Dark Winds Season 4 based on?

Tony Hillerman's book, The Ghostway, will form the basis of the plot.

When will Dark Winds Season 4 premiere?

Dark Winds Season 4 will premiere on February 15, 2026.

Where can I watch the first three seasons of Dark Winds?

You can watch the first three seasons of Dark Winds on AMC+ and Netflix.