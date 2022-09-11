Technical glitch or bad weather? Imran Khan escapes plane crash: Report
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan continued his journey to Gujranwala by road after the emergency landing.
A plane carrying former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan escaped a crash as the aircraft made an emergency landing on Saturday due to technical glitch mid-air, according to local media.
Daily Pakistan citing a local tv channel report said that Imran Khan was on his way to Gujranwala by a special plane to address a rally on Saturday.
As per the publication, the pilot of the plane then contacted the control tower and managed to land the plane safely. It is to be noted Khan continued his journey to Gujranwala by road after the emergency landing.
Quoting PTI leader Azhar Mashwani, Daily Pakistan reported that Khan's plane returned to Islamabad soon after takeoff due to bad weather.
"Reports of any technical fault in the aircraft are incorrect," the PTI leader tweeted.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman has given a call to the workers and people to come out in different places of the country yesterday to show solidarity with him.
Speaking at the rally in Gujranwala, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman directly addressed the establishment and warned that it will be held responsible if the country and economy were to "plummet any further" under the incumbent government.
"I am addressing the people who have the power," he said at the Jinnah Stadium.
"I want to ask the establishment ... the way this government is taking this country and economy down ... I know that you call yourself neutral but this nation will hold you responsible for the way the country is going down. They will hold you responsible because you could have prevented the country getting mired in this swamp but you did not do anything," he added.
Imran Khan is facing contempt of court charges for making controversial remarks against a female judge.
-
Canada: Conservative Party picks populist Pierre Poilievre as its leader
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's principal opponent in the 2025 elections will be 43-year-old MP and former minister Pierre Poilievre, after he won the leadership race of the opposition Conservative Party with a landslide on Saturday evening. Poilievre came into the evening as the heavy favourite, over his closest rival, former Premier of Quebec Jean Charest.
-
Last reactor at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant stopped
Ukraine's atomic power operator said Sunday that the last reactor at Europe's largest nuclear power plant has been shut down after the plant was reconnected to the electricity grid. The company's chief told The Associated Press on Thursday that the plant only has diesel fuel for 10 days. The International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations nuclear watchdog which has two experts at the plant, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday.
-
9/11 attacks: US President Biden to mark 21st anniversary, tributes pour in
As America remembers 9/11 with moments of silence, US President Joe Biden will mark the 21st anniversary of the attacks at the Pentagon on Sunday. President Joe Biden plans to speak and lay a wreath at the Pentagon, while first lady Jill Biden is scheduled to speak in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband are due at the World Trade Centre in New York, new agency AP reported.
-
Queen's death could prompt royal reconciliation for Harry and Meghan
Queen Elizabeth II's death could help start a reconciliation between Prince Harry and wife Meghan and the rest of the royal family, after a reported rift and their relocation to the United States. The couple, who were on a rare visit to Britain when the queen died on Thursday, reunited with Harry's brother William and wife Kate at Windsor Castle Saturday. It was their first joint public appearance since they moved stateside in early 2020.
-
7.6-magnitude earthquake jolts Papua New Guinea, no tsunami threat
An earthquake of magnitude 7.6 shook northeastern Papua New Guinea on Sunday morning, a day after series of tremors were felt in the region. The earthquake jolted the Kainantu town in the eastern New Guinea region at 6:46am local time (5:16am IST). The latitude of the quake was 6.224S while the Longitude was 146.471E. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has since removed the tsunami threat for the area.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics