Tensions flare after Chinese fighters fly close to Taiwan

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 05:24 IST

Chinese air force jets briefly crossed the mid-line of the Taiwan Strait on Monday and were tracked by Taiwanese missiles, Taiwan’s government said, as US health secretary Alex Azar visited the island to offer President Donald Trump’s support.

Azar, the highest-level US official to visit in four decades, arrived in Taiwan on Sunday. China, which claims the island as its own, condemned the visit which comes at a period of sharply deteriorating relations between China and the US.

China flew J-11 and J-10 fighter aircraft onto Taiwan’s side of the sensitive strait that separates it from its giant neighbour, at around 9am local time, shortly before Azar met Taiwan President Tsai Ing Wen, Taiwan’s air force said.

Beijing, meanwhile, sanctioned 11 US lawmakers and individuals in a tit-for-tat move against a US move to sanction 11 Chinese and Hong Kong officials over the passing of the security law. A foreign ministry spokesperson said the US should stop official interactions and the upgrading of substantive relations with Taiwan.