e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Tensions flare after Chinese fighters fly close to Taiwan

Tensions flare after Chinese fighters fly close to Taiwan

Azar, the highest-level US official to visit in four decades, arrived in Taiwan on Sunday. China, which claims the island as its own, condemned the visit which comes at a period of sharply deteriorating relations between China and the US.

world Updated: Aug 11, 2020 05:24 IST
HT Correspondent and Agencies
HT Correspondent and Agencies
Taipei/Beijing
Anti-Beijing media tycoon Jimmy Lai (centre), who founded the newspaper Apple Daily, is arrested at his home in Hong Kong.
Anti-Beijing media tycoon Jimmy Lai (centre), who founded the newspaper Apple Daily, is arrested at his home in Hong Kong.
         

Chinese air force jets briefly crossed the mid-line of the Taiwan Strait on Monday and were tracked by Taiwanese missiles, Taiwan’s government said, as US health secretary Alex Azar visited the island to offer President Donald Trump’s support.

Azar, the highest-level US official to visit in four decades, arrived in Taiwan on Sunday. China, which claims the island as its own, condemned the visit which comes at a period of sharply deteriorating relations between China and the US.

China flew J-11 and J-10 fighter aircraft onto Taiwan’s side of the sensitive strait that separates it from its giant neighbour, at around 9am local time, shortly before Azar met Taiwan President Tsai Ing Wen, Taiwan’s air force said.

Beijing, meanwhile, sanctioned 11 US lawmakers and individuals in a tit-for-tat move against a US move to sanction 11 Chinese and Hong Kong officials over the passing of the security law. A foreign ministry spokesperson said the US should stop official interactions and the upgrading of substantive relations with Taiwan.

tags
top news
Supreme Court to hear 6 BSP MLAs’ transfer plea today
Supreme Court to hear 6 BSP MLAs’ transfer plea today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
The many rebellions of Congress leaders
The many rebellions of Congress leaders
Former President Pranab Mukherjee undergoes successful brain surgery, on ventilator support
Former President Pranab Mukherjee undergoes successful brain surgery, on ventilator support
More Covid patients in Delhi hospitals after two-week lull
More Covid patients in Delhi hospitals after two-week lull
Centre should take steps to undo economic disruption: Manmohan Singh
Centre should take steps to undo economic disruption: Manmohan Singh
Delhi BJP will announce new team soon; women to get bigger roles
Delhi BJP will announce new team soon; women to get bigger roles
Covid update: Pranab Mukherjee infected; WHO on virus; Yediyurappa recovers
Covid update: Pranab Mukherjee infected; WHO on virus; Yediyurappa recovers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 CasesPM Modisubmarine OFC launchKamya PunjabiSadak 2 first lookKarnataka SSLC Result 2020Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In