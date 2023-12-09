close_game
close_game
News / World News / Terrorist attack in Pakistan? Concerned about political leaders, minister says

Terrorist attack in Pakistan? Concerned about political leaders, minister says

ByHT News Desk
Dec 09, 2023 10:35 PM IST

On whether armed forces will be in-charge of poll-related security duties, the minister said, “Our paramilitary forces are busy in counterterrorism."

Pakistan caretaker interior minister, Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti expressed concern that the political leaders in the country are facing terrorist threats ahead of elections in February, Dawn News reported. At a press conference in Islamabad, Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti highlighted a general threat to political figures. Political leaders in the country face significant challenges during public rallies and gatherings in the current climate of terrorism, he said.

Pakistan Elections: Army troops in Peshawar, Pakistan.(Representational)
Pakistan Elections: Army troops in Peshawar, Pakistan.(Representational)

There is a history of terrorist activities during election days as former premiers Shaukat Aziz and Benazir Bhutto, Nawab Sanaullah Zehri and Mir Siraj Khan Raisani, were targeted during election campaigns and political rallies from 2002 onwards, he said. On whether armed forces will be in-charge of poll-related security duties, the minister said, “Our paramilitary forces are busy in counterterrorism and other operations, but despite all this, we will meet the requirement of the Elections Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding the deployment of civil armed forces.”

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Read more: US government uses emergency authority to provide tank shells to Israel: Report

This comes as Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) wrote to the interior ministry seeking deployment of the army and civil armed forces outside the polling stations. The minister said that paramilitary forces that came under his command were busy in operations.

"Rangers are doing operations in katcha areas of Sindh in difficult conditions. FC (Frontier Corps) Balochistan is overstretched in south and north in deteriorating security conditions of the province," he said.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out