Texas governor faces backlash for tweet urging residents to buy more guns
- Despite recurring mass-casualty shootings, multiple initiatives to reform gun regulations have failed in the US Congress, leaving states and local councils to strengthen -- or weaken -- their own restrictions.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott is facing backlash on social media over his seven-year-old tweet in which he had urged the residents to buy more new guns. In October 2015, the Republican leader said he was “embarrassed” by the fact that Texas was lagging behind California in new gun purchases, urging residents to “pick up the pace.”
“I'm EMBARRASSED: Texas #2 in nation for new gun purchases, behind CALIFORNIA. Let's pick up the pace Texans,” Abbott tweeted and tagged the official handle of the National Rifle Association (NRA), a gun rights advocacy group.
Social media users dug out this old tweet after the latest shooting at an elementary school in Texas, killing at least 19 children and two adults.
Referring to the governor’s tweet, IPS officer Arun Bothra wrote, “One one side, there is blood of innocent children. On the other side is bloody money of gun lobby. The leaders & lawmakers in the US have always chosen the later.(sic)”
Also Read | Shot grandmother, ‘kids should watch out’ hint on social media | How Texas school shooting unfolded
The shooting came days before the NRA annual convention was set to begin in Houston, where Abbott and both US senators from Texas were among the scheduled speakers at the forum sponsored by the lobbying arm of NRA. The gun control debate in Congress has waxed and waned over the years as Republicans continue to filibuster to block stricter gun laws.
Last year, the House of Representatives passed two bills to expand background checks on firearms purchases but both languished in the Senate where Democrats need at least 10 Republican votes to overcome filibuster.
US President Joe Biden asked Americans to stand up to the gun lobby and urged federal lawmakers for an immediate gun control legislation. In an address to the nation hours after a deadly shooting in Texas, Biden said, "When we passed the Assault Weapons Ban (in 1994), mass shootings went down. When the law expired [in 2004], mass shootings tripled. The idea that an 18-year old kid can walk into a gun store and buy assault weapons, it's just wrong."
-
Canada confirms 15 cases of monkeypox
Canadian health authorities have confirmed 15 cases of monkeypox in the country, and with more samples arriving for laboratory tests, that number is likely to rise. On Tuesday, Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos said, in a statement, that the Public Health Agency of Canada has confirmed 10 more cases of monkeypox in the province of Quebec, bringing the total cases in Canada to 15.
-
Canada reports 10 new Monkeypox cases | Latest updates
Canada has identified 10 new cases of monkeypox - a disease endemic to forested parts of central and western Africa - bringing total infections in the country to 15. The new cases of monkeypox were detected in Quebec. Health minister Jean-Yves Duclos said samples were being analysed and cautioned, "We expect more cases to be confirmed in the coming days." The majority of cases this year have been reported in Europe.
-
Canada: Airport in British Columbia closed briefly after suspicious bag found
The international airport in the city of Victoria, the capital of the Canadian province of British Columbia, was closed to commercial aircraft on Tuesday after a suspicious bag was brought in by a passenger. The airport was shut down on Tuesday afternoon. It reopened late on Tuesday night, about seven hours later, after what was described as a “security incident” was “resolved” according to a tweet from the Victoria Airport Authority.
-
Shot grandmother, hinted ‘kids should watch out’ | How Texas shooting unfolded
An 18-year-old gunman, identified as Salvador Ramos, was behind the deadliest school shooting in the United States in nearly a decade, killing at least 19 children. The gruesome killing took place at a Texas elementary school in the heavily Latino town of Uvalde. Law enforcement officials said that Ramos was a resident of the community about 135 kilometres west of San Antonio, reported news agencies. Law enforcement officials said he acted alone.
-
Elon Musk says he is a rare exception as a rich person who has many kids
Carrying on his argument on population, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he is a rare exception as a rich person who has many kids as most rich people he knows have zero or one kid. Elon Musk has recently argued that the narrative that people are not having kids because it is harmful to the environment is "total nonsense". This is not the first time that Elon Musk raised the issue of the declining population.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics