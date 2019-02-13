Thai Princess says she’s sorry for causing problems after ill-fated run for PM

Thailand’s Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya said in an Instagram post late Tuesday that she’s sorry her ‘sincere intention’ to work for the nation caused problems.

The post follows a political party’s failed bid to make the princess its prime ministerial candidate, after her brother King Maha Vajiralongkorn said it was inappropriate for her to seek office.

‘I feel sorry that my sincere intention to work for the country and Thai people created problems that shouldn’t take place in this era,’ she said in the post, adding the hash tag #howcomeitsthewayitis.

The future of the party that nominated her, Thai Raksa Chart, is now in doubt amid calls for it to be disbanded. Thailand officially treats top royals as semi-divine and apolitical.

Thai Raksa Chart is linked to exiled former prime minster Thaksin Shinawatra. He or his allies have won every election since 2001, only to be unseated by the courts or the military.

