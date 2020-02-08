e-paper
Thai security forces help hundreds escape as gunman remains holed up in mall

According to an official, the suspected gunman was still inside the shopping mall.

world Updated: Feb 08, 2020 22:00 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Bangkok
Police and bystanders stand near the scene of a shooting at the Terminal 21 mall, in Korat, Thailand, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.
Police and bystanders stand near the scene of a shooting at the Terminal 21 mall, in Korat, Thailand, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.(AP)
         

Police and soldiers have stormed into the Thai shopping mall where a soldier has been on a shooting rampage and helped hundreds of people to escape, defence ministry spokesman Kongcheep Tantrawanit told Reuters.

“Police officers and soldiers are joining forces and have helped evacuate hundreds of people from inside the mall,” he said. “It’s not known how many are still inside.”

He said the suspected gunman was still inside the Terminal 21 mall in Nakhon Ratchasima.

