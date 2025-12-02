Thailand floods kill 181: Here's what tourists should know about flights, travel safety

Torrential rains in Thailand have swamped highways and homes, resulting in at least 181 fatalities, in the region's worst flooding in a decade, The Independent reported. Last week's torrential downpours in southern Thailand affected more than three million people, it added. A satellite image of floodwater around Mahattamangkalaram temple in Hat Yai, Thailand on November 29.(via REUTERS)

No major changes for Thailand flights

Thailand’s meteorological department informs that tropical storm Koto deteriorated into a depression over the central South China Sea on Monday, December 1. Heavy rains have flooded areas of 12 southern provinces in Thailand. The deluge submerged extensive areas in the Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Trang, Satun, Pattani and Yala provinces.

However, Thailand flights have not seen any noticeable changes. International flights to and from Thailand appear to be operating as scheduled in Bangkok and Phuket, as of Monday afternoon.

Almost 181 people have died due to the flooding in Thailand, a government spokesperson in Bangkok said.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has reported more than 1.4 million dwellings, while 3.8 million people were impacted by catastrophic flooding in 12 southern provinces. Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul announced rehabilitation and compensation plans for the southern region of the country on Saturday.

Should I cancel my Thailand trip for a refund?

Since there are no official cautions against non-essential travel to Thailand, you will not receive a full refund if you choose to cancel your trip to the country, as per The Independent. The circumstances for cancelling your trip will depend on your holiday operator. Therefore, you should contact them if you want to postpone or cancel.

Most travel companies are not obligated to make a full refund if you cancel your trip out of the blue. As far as travel insurance is concerned, some policies provide natural catastrophe cover in case an event prevents you from reaching your holiday destination.

Besides Thailand, Sri Lanka and Indonesia are also witnessing devastating floods, reports The New York Times. At least 1,200 people have died in these countries.

FAQs:

How many people have recently died in Thailand due to flooding?

At least 181 people died in Thailand due to flooding.

Is there an official warning against travel to Thailand amid flooding?

No, there are no official warnings against travel to Thailand.