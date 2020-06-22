e-paper
Thailand reports three new imported coronavirus cases; 28 days without local transmission

The three new cases were Thai nationals returning from India and were detected in state quarantine, said spokesman for the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, Taweesin Wisanuyothin.

world Updated: Jun 22, 2020 11:40 IST
Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Bangkok
A robot distributes hand sanitiser to visitors in a shopping mall in Bangkok
A robot distributes hand sanitiser to visitors in a shopping mall in Bangkok (AFP)
         

Thailand on Monday reported three new coronavirus cases, all imported, marking 28 days without local transmission, a senior official said.

The three new cases were Thai nationals returning from India and were detected in state quarantine, said spokesman for the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, Taweesin Wisanuyothin.

Thailand has so far recorded 58 deaths related to Covid-19 among 3,151 infections, of which 3,022 patients have recovered.

Taweesin said the administration was coordinating with Myanmar authorities regarding 23 coronavirus cases found among migrants deported from Thailand.

