Thailand visited by over 7 million foreign tourists this year

Published on Oct 29, 2022 12:29 PM IST

Thailand: Thailand finance ministry on Friday predicted 10.3 million foreign tourist arrivals this year and 21.5 million in 2023.

Thailand: A tourist wears a face mask to prevent spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Bangkok, Thailand.(Reuters)
Thailand recorded 7.35 million foreign tourist arrivals from Jan. 1 to Oct. 26, as the vital sector picks up following an easing of coronavirus restrictions, the Tourism Authority of Thailand said.

The top five source markets were Malaysia with 1.25 million arrivals, India with 661,751, Laos with 538,789, Cambodia with 373,811, and Singapore with 365,593, the TAT said in a statement dated Friday.

A revival of tourism is a key driver of growth in Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, and the finance ministry on Friday predicted 10.3 million foreign tourist arrivals this year and 21.5 million in 2023.

That compared with only 428,000 foreign visitors last year, and nearly 40 million in pre-pandemic 2019.

Saturday, October 29, 2022
