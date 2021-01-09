Thousands defy Covid-19 risk in Manila to attend Nazarene feast

Tens of thousands of people ignored government advice and flocked to the Philippines capital Manila on Saturday to celebrate the feast of the Black Nazarene, a statue that is believed to have healing powers.

Between 20,000 and 30,000 pilgrims gathered in the city’s Quiapo district, according to media reports. While only 400 at a time were allowed inside the church where the statue stands because of coronavirus restrictions, thousands others prayed outside the building, Rappler reported.

More than a million people have taken part in the annual pilgramage over past years. On Saturday, most people appear to have heeded the advice of authorities and health experts, who urged devotees to stay home and attend mass online.

The Philippines has the second-highest number of Covid-19 cases in Southeast Asia, at more than 480,000 as of Jan. 8.

The feast of the Black Nazarene is one of the country’s biggest annual security challenges as the faithful of Asia’s most Catholic country troop to the capital.