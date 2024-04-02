Three children injured after 12-year-old student opens fire at a school in Finland
AP |
Apr 02, 2024 02:31 PM IST
Heavily armed police cordoned off Vantaa's lower secondary school, housing 800 students, near Helsinki, after a shooting incident call at 9.08 am.
A 12-year-old student opened fire at a secondary school in southern Finland and wounded three other students on Tuesday, police said.
The suspect was later arrested, police said.
Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.
Heavily armed police cordoned off the lower secondary school, with some 800 students, in the city of Vantaa, just outside the capital, Helsinki, after receiving a call about a shooting incident at 09:08 a.m.
Police said both the suspect and the wounded were 12 years old. Police said the suspect was arrested in the Helsinki area later Tuesday.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
Share this article