Three children injured after 12-year-old student opens fire at a school in Finland

AP |
Apr 02, 2024 02:31 PM IST

Heavily armed police cordoned off Vantaa's lower secondary school, housing 800 students, near Helsinki, after a shooting incident call at 9.08 am.

A 12-year-old student opened fire at a secondary school in southern Finland and wounded three other students on Tuesday, police said.

Finnish police officers guard the scene behind police tapes at the primary Viertola comprehensive school where a child opened fire and injured three other children, on April 2, 2024 in Vantaa, outside the Finnish capital Helsinki. Police said, that the attacker was in custody, and "All those involved in the shooting incident are minors". (AFP)
The suspect was later arrested, police said.

Heavily armed police cordoned off the lower secondary school, with some 800 students, in the city of Vantaa, just outside the capital, Helsinki, after receiving a call about a shooting incident at 09:08 a.m.

Police said both the suspect and the wounded were 12 years old. Police said the suspect was arrested in the Helsinki area later Tuesday.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
