Monday, Dec 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Three foreign tourists die in fire at Bangkok hotel; 75 guests evacuated

AP |
Dec 30, 2024 11:15 AM IST

Three foreign tourists died in a fire at the Ember Hotel in Bangkok, with one found dead on-site and two later succumbing to injuries

A fire broke out at a hotel on Bangkok's Khao San Road, a popular tourist destination, killing three foreigners and injuring several other people, Thai police said.

Three foreigners were killed and several more were injured when a hotel on Bangkok's Khao San Road, a well-known tourist hotspot, caught fire, according to Thai authorities.(AP)
Three foreigners were killed and several more were injured when a hotel on Bangkok's Khao San Road, a well-known tourist hotspot, caught fire, according to Thai authorities.(AP)

The three who died in the fire on Sunday night were all foreign tourists, Police Colonel Sanong Saengmanee told The Associated Press. One was found dead at the scene and the other two died after being transported to the hospital.

The fire erupted on the 5th floor of the six-story Ember Hotel, police said. Khao San Road is a popular backpacker street in the Thai capital that's also known for its lively nightlife.

Also read: Air Canada aircraft catches fire after scary landing hours after fatal South Korea plane tragedy

The flames were eventually contained and the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Seventy-five people were staying at the hotel at the time of the fire. Seven people were injured, including two Thai nationals and five foreigners.

Also read: Fire breaks out at Delhi's namkeen factory, 4 workers injured in blast

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt emphasized the importance of safety following the incident, especially as New Year's Eve countdown festivities approach, with fireworks and other celebrations planned across the city. (AP)

New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 30, 2024
