Fire breaks out at Delhi's namkeen factory, 4 workers injured in blast
Dec 28, 2024 11:21 AM IST
A fire broke out at a two-storey building in Delhi at 8:16 am, injuring four workers due to a blast.
Four workers were injured in a blast triggered by a fire at a namkeen factory in southwest Delhi's Najafgarh on Saturday morning officials said.
A call regarding the fire was received at 8.16 am and 17 fire tenders were pressed into service, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.
Also read: Mumbai: Massive fire at Kurla godowns, no injuries reported
It is a two-storey building and the fire broke out on the ground floor, he said.
Four workers who were inside the factory were injured in a blast that was triggered by the fire. They were taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, he added.
Also read: Three arrested for opening fire, assault in Loni Kalbhor
According to the officials, efforts to douse the fire are underway.
Get Current Updates on... See more
News / India News /
Fire breaks out at Delhi's namkeen factory, 4 workers injured in blast