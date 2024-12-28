Fire breaks out at Delhi's namkeen factory, 4 workers injured in blast

Four workers were injured in a blast triggered by a fire at a namkeen factory in southwest Delhi's Najafgarh on Saturday morning officials said. On Saturday morning, a fire at a namkeen plant in southwest Delhi's Najafgarh caused a blast that injured four workers.(PTI/representational )

A call regarding the fire was received at 8.16 am and 17 fire tenders were pressed into service, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

It is a two-storey building and the fire broke out on the ground floor, he said.

Four workers who were inside the factory were injured in a blast that was triggered by the fire. They were taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, he added.

According to the officials, efforts to douse the fire are underway.