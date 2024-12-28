Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mumbai: Massive fire at Kurla godowns, no injuries reported

PTI |
Dec 28, 2024 10:41 AM IST

A major fire erupted in Kurla, Mumbai, affecting scrap and plastic go downs. Fire Brigade officials reported no injuries.

A major fire broke out in godowns storing scrap and plastic material located on a compound in Kurla area of Mumbai on Saturday morning, Fire Brigade officials said.

Godowns on a property in Mumbai's Kurla neighbourhood that stored waste and plastic debris experienced a significant fire.(Hindustan Times/representational)
Godowns on a property in Mumbai's Kurla neighbourhood that stored waste and plastic debris experienced a significant fire.(Hindustan Times/representational)

No injuries were reported.

Also read: Mumbai FDA allows homeopaths to prescribe allopathic medication

Officials described the blaze as a "level 3" fire confined to scrap and plastic material in the godowns on Wajid Ali Compound in Sakinaka.

The incident occurred around 6 AM.

"The fire has affected an area measuring 1,000 X 500 square feet of the ground floor and partly one-storey structure," a Fire Brigade update said.

Also read: Three arrested for opening fire, assault in Loni Kalbhor

The official said 10 small hose lines, 11 fire engines, nine jet tanks, aerial work platforms and other assistants were rushed to the spot for firefighting operation.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On