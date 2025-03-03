Three-time Russian Olympic wrestling champion Buvaisar Saitiev dies at 49

Three-time Olympic freestyle wrestling champion Buvaisar Saitiev has passed away at the age of 49, Russian sports officials announced on Sunday. Buvaisar Saitiev, three-time Olympic freestyle wrestling champion, has passed away at 49. (Saitiev Buvaisar/Instagram)

Sports minister Mikhail Degtyarev described Saitiev's passing as “premature and tragic” in a statement to TASS news agency but did not disclose further details.

Degtyarev hailed Saitiev as one of the most accomplished freestyle wrestlers in history, acknowledging his “inestimable” contribution to the sport.

A dominant force in wrestling, Saitiev clinched Olympic gold in the 74 kg category at the 1996, 2004, and 2008 games. He also secured six world and European championship titles, solidifying his legacy.

After retiring in 2009, Saitiev was honoured with multiple civil awards in Russia and later served as a member of the State Duma, the lower house of parliament.

Buvaisar Saitiev, who left his hometown of Khasavyurt, Dagestan, in 1992 to train at a prestigious wrestling centre in Siberia, became one of Russia’s most decorated wrestlers.

Honoured with the ‘Order of Friendship’ by the Russian president, he carved a lasting legacy in the sport. His younger brother, Adam Saitiev, also found Olympic success, winning gold at the 2000 Sydney Games.

Deeply influenced by Nobel laureate Boris Pasternak, Buvaisar often recited the poet’s verses before matches, shaping his philosophy both on and off the mat.

Saitiev claimed nine World-level gold medals, including six World Championship titles and three Olympic victories.



(With Reuters inputs)