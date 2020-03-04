e-paper
World News / Torrential rains kill 16 on Brazil coast, dozens missing

Torrential rains kill 16 on Brazil coast, dozens missing

Brazil’s south-east region has been hit by heavy rains this year and an estimate of 200 people have been displaced in Guaruja.

Mar 04, 2020
Associated Press
Associated Press
Rio De Janeiro
A storm that pummeled Brazil’s south-eastern coast killed at least 16 people and dozens were missing.
A storm that pummeled Brazil's south-eastern coast killed at least 16 people and dozens were missing.(AP)
         

A storm that pummeled Brazil’s south-eastern coast early Tuesday caused landslides and killed at least 16 people. Dozens more were missing.

The deaths occurred in the cities of Guaruja, Santos and Sao Vicente of Sao Paulo state, with the former hardest hit, according to a statement from its civil defence office. The office estimates 200 people have been displaced in Guaruja.

“There is no way to live in this place again,” said Guaruja resident Laercio Fiel da Silva. “Let’s see what will happen to these families that already lost their houses. I don’t know what to say; it’s very difficult, difficult.”

Brazil’s south-east region has been hit by heavy rains this year, causing recurrent floods and landslides. The worst instance came in January, when dozens perished in landslides in the interior state of Minas Gerais.

Some parts of Rio de Janeiro were flooded on Sunday and Monday, and several people died, according to local firefighters. Further, state authorities said more than 5,000 people had been forced from their homes.

Residents are growing frustrated, and one threw mud at Rio Mayor Marcelo Crivella’s head as he spoke to reporters on Monday.

Moderate to strong rain was expected to continue Tuesday along Sao Paulo’s coast, according to the civil defence office.

