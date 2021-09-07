Trial of alleged 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed resumes in Guantanamo

Alleged September 11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and four others appeared in court for the first time in more than 18 months as US military prosecutors seek justice two decades after the world-shaking terror attacks.

On trial for nine years, Mohammed and alleged co-conspirators Ammar al-Baluchi, Walid bin Attash, Ramzi bin al-Shibh and Mustafa al-Hawsawi face the death penalty if found guilty on charges of murdering 2,976 people in the 2001 attacks.