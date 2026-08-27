Quote of the day by Yayoi Kusama: ‘Our earth is only one polka dot among a million stars in the cosmos…’

"Our Earth is only one polka dot among a million stars in the cosmos. Polka dots are a way to infinity. When we obliterate nature and our bodies with polka dots, we become part of the unity of our environment.” — Yayoi Kusama
What does the quote mean?
A single dot can mean something much larger than itself. And for Japanese contemporary artist Yayoi Kusama, the humble polka dot became a symbol of infinity, connection and humanity’s place in the universe.
She famously said that Earth is “only one polka dot among a million stars,” and in doing so, she captured the philosophy behind decades of her artistic practice. Kusama metamorphosed repeated patterns and organic forms into meditations on the relationship between humans, nature and the cosmos.
The Polka dots' repeating nature creates a visual sense of no beginning and no end. Kusama, as a child, experienced hallucinations where flowers and surroundings seemed to repeat infinitely. She described that these hallucinations made her feel like As a child, Kusama experienced hallucinations where flowers and surroundings seemed to repeat infinitely, making her feel like she was disappearing into the environment. She called this “self-obliteration.”
Hence, through her art, the Infinity Room, Kusama symbolizes that when you cover your body, canvas or spaces with dots, the boundaries that define you will begin to dissolve. The sense of being separate fades, and finally, you feel a deeper connection with the vastness of the cosmos and the universe around you.
Yayoi Kusama’s Infinity Mirror Rooms are immersive art installations that use mirrored walls and LED lights to build optical illusions of endless space.
The Japanese legendary artist passed away on August 14, 2026, at 97.
Kusama's relationship with nature began as a child. She grew up in her family's plant nursery in Matsumoto, Japan, where she spent her growing years observing flowers, plants, and their changing life cycles.
Those early experiences shaped the way she understood the natural world. To Kusama, plants were not isolated objects. They were connected to larger cosmic forces and reflected the continuous movement between life on Earth and the universe beyond.
Kusama has time and again described her polka dots as cosmic symbols. In her art, she has blurred the boundaries between the microscopic and the infinite. A tiny dot could become a planet. A pumpkin could become a reflection of the human soul.
The artist’s unusual yellow and black pumpkins, covered with repeated dots, have become some of the most celebrated images in contemporary art. In her work “Pumpkins” (1998–2000), Kusama presents the vegetable form with an almost living presence. She interpreted that pumpkins have a gentle spirit and connected them with her own identity and emotions.
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues.
Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience.
Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences.
With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues.
Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More