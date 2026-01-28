Trump’s Board of Peace inspires video game where you ‘kill’ Mexicans for 4 points, and the satire bites
There's now a website, self-admittedly “powered by satire," that marries Trump's bizarreness with the retro aesthetic of 20th century arcade video games.
US President Donald Trump and his Board of Peace initiative, apparently pegged as a UN alternative, has drawn reactions, but this one is not the usual. There's now a website, self-admittedly “powered by satire," that marries Trump's bizarreness with the retro aesthetic of 20th century arcade video games.
On the diplomatic stage, there's pressure on countries to join this international body as a counter to the UN, while its charter makes absolutely no mention of the Gaza Strip that it was supposed to manage. Trump's intentions have already moved beyond Israel-Palestine.
The video game — which we discovered here in New Delhi by chance as it's hosted on a website with the same name as Donald Trump's body — can send one into total shock at first. It aims to capture all of Trump's whims, and more.
With the logo of the Board of Peace in retro 8-bit pixelated font, this website lays out the origins of the body, its mission and its 26 founding members.
"Founded in 2026 at the INCREDIBLE World Economic Forum in Davos by the most successful Chairman in history. Unlike the UN - which NEVER helped anybody - the Board of Peace gets things DONE," it says, employing Trump's Truth Social persona.
As you keep on reading, there's this paragraph: “We invited 62 nations. 26 WINNERS joined us - the smart ones. The rest? France, Germany, UK - all LOSERS who will come CRAWLING back. Norway, Sweden - weak! Italy, Spain, Ireland - NO VISION. They called it a ‘vanity project’ because they're JEALOUS.”
A number of questions ran through our brains, and out loud at our desks: Is this real? Is this still in the developing stage because of the ‘.live’ in its URL? It does sound like Trump' doesn't it?
We checked, Trump did not say this bit; not at least in these words. But the satire gets you thinking he could have.
There is disclaimer at the end of this website saying it's satirical, so clearly this was not something straight from the White House, no matter the tone inspired by Trump.
The website hosts a game called "2026 Paramilitary games", where the key competitions are: "Synchronised Disappearing, Warrant-Free Entry, Plausible Deniability, Mental Gymnastics, and the always lovely Balaklava Fashion Show."
There is also a mention of Indian's Border Security Security (BSF), along with the Russian National Guard Rosgvardia, Chinese PAP, Turkey's Gendarmerie, Mexico's Guardia Nacional, the Israeli National Guard, Bangladesh's Rapid Action Battalion, as fighting bodies in the game.
India has not yet chosen to accept Trump's board invitation. Pakistan has already joined, while no major power has shown interest.
The road to ICE train
The website captures the nostalgia of pixelated games such as PacMan, Super Mario Bros and Street Fighter, but adjusted to lay out the objectives of the ‘Board of Peace’.
A deeper run into the website leads to the simulator-cum-game.
The game opens with a large ‘MAGA’ on display (similar to the display of SEGA games from good old Sonic the Hedgehog) and a short note about preparing ICE agents for the upcoming "paralympic (crossed out) paramilitary games" in the US.
You cosplay as an ICE agent in a neighborhood, who proceeds to get “four points” for every Mexican “killed” on the streets. This echoes Trump's sentiments and policies against Mexican immigrants, and building a “wall” along the southern United States.
You also get eight points for “killing” Somalis.
In recent weeks, Trump has echoed a hostile rhetoric towards all Somali Americans and Somalia. Among these targets is Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar of Somali origins, who was attacked and sprayed with a foul-smelling liquid a townhall address on Tuesday.
There are also 20 points to catch a “libtard” - which is an offensive slang term combining "liberal" and "retard". Mainly used in US politics, especially in the current right leaning state of affairs, the term is used as a derogatory epithet to insult someone with left-leaning or liberal political views.
The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), reporting to Trump's federal regime, has made headlines in recent weeks for alleged cold-blooded murders of Alex Pretti and Renée Good as it “hunts” for illegal immigrants.
Both Pretti and Good were killed by ICE agents in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Both were accused of attacking ICE agents and threatening them with guns, but footage of their deaths contradicts this.
Board of Peace and its controversial charter
Trump's Board of Peace, which was pitched as an international body to oversee the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, has taken into account everything but Gaza.
What was supposed to start out as a peace mission for Gaza has now turned into an international body to counter the United Nations, EU and BRICS.
Trump's Board of Peace has also had little to zero support from fellow G7 nations.
France refused to join due to the lack of mention of Gaza and Canada was disinvited after Mark Carney's explosive speech on world order at Davos, as Ottawa said it would consider joining but will not pay the $1 billion fee to become a permanent member.
France was one of the first and most vocal critics of the BoP, highlighting its charter and Trump's position as the chairman, which would allow the US president to approve participation, choose his successor and basically have unilateral control of the decisions made.
“Each Member State shall serve a term of no more than three years from this Charter’s entry into force, subject to renewal by the Chairman. The three-year membership term shall not apply to Member States that contribute more than USD $1,000,000,000 in cash funds to the Board of Peace within the first year of the Charter’s entry into force,” reads the official charter of the Board of Peace.
Statements on the satirical website seek to capture Trump's sentiments:
- “STRONG leadership - Chairman for LIFE because GREAT leaders don't have term limits."
- “Only SERIOUS nations need apply - $1 billion shows you're COMMITTED. Can't afford it? Get a trial period. We'll see if you're Board of Peace material.”
- “SMART governance - Chairman approves everything. Why? Because he knows what works. PROVEN TRACK RECORD.”
The US President has been demanding a Nobel Peace Prize, which he received second-hand after 2025 winner Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Machado gave in to his tantrums, following the capture of Nicolas Maduro.
Trump has also expressed his desire to run for President again in 2028, which is constitutionally not allowed, but he likes to think he can.
