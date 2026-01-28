Trump’s Board of Peace inspires video game where you ‘kill’ Mexicans for 4 points, and the satire bites

US President Donald Trump and his Board of Peace initiative, apparently pegged as a UN alternative, has drawn reactions, but this one is not the usual. There's now a website, self-admittedly “powered by satire," that marries Trump's bizarreness with the retro aesthetic of 20th century arcade video games. From pressure on countries to join this international body as a counter to the UN to absolutely no mention of the Gaza Strip in its charter, there have been a variety of mixed reaction to Trump's latest initiative. (Reuters) On the diplomatic stage, there's pressure on countries to join this international body as a counter to the UN, while its charter makes absolutely no mention of the Gaza Strip that it was supposed to manage. Trump's intentions have already moved beyond Israel-Palestine. The video game — which we discovered here in New Delhi by chance as it's hosted on a website with the same name as Donald Trump's body — can send one into total shock at first. It aims to capture all of Trump's whims, and more.

A screengrab from the Board of Peace homepage

With the logo of the Board of Peace in retro 8-bit pixelated font, this website lays out the origins of the body, its mission and its 26 founding members. "Founded in 2026 at the INCREDIBLE World Economic Forum in Davos by the most successful Chairman in history. Unlike the UN - which NEVER helped anybody - the Board of Peace gets things DONE," it says, employing Trump's Truth Social persona. As you keep on reading, there's this paragraph: “We invited 62 nations. 26 WINNERS joined us - the smart ones. The rest? France, Germany, UK - all LOSERS who will come CRAWLING back. Norway, Sweden - weak! Italy, Spain, Ireland - NO VISION. They called it a ‘vanity project’ because they're JEALOUS.” A number of questions ran through our brains, and out loud at our desks: Is this real? Is this still in the developing stage because of the ‘.live’ in its URL? It does sound like Trump' doesn't it? We checked, Trump did not say this bit; not at least in these words. But the satire gets you thinking he could have.

Screengrab from the Board of Peace website

There is disclaimer at the end of this website saying it's satirical, so clearly this was not something straight from the White House, no matter the tone inspired by Trump. Have a look for yourself The website hosts a game called "2026 Paramilitary games", where the key competitions are: "Synchronised Disappearing, Warrant-Free Entry, Plausible Deniability, Mental Gymnastics, and the always lovely Balaklava Fashion Show." There is also a mention of Indian's Border Security Security (BSF), along with the Russian National Guard Rosgvardia, Chinese PAP, Turkey's Gendarmerie, Mexico's Guardia Nacional, the Israeli National Guard, Bangladesh's Rapid Action Battalion, as fighting bodies in the game. India has not yet chosen to accept Trump's board invitation. Pakistan has already joined, while no major power has shown interest. The road to ICE train The website captures the nostalgia of pixelated games such as PacMan, Super Mario Bros and Street Fighter, but adjusted to lay out the objectives of the ‘Board of Peace’. A deeper run into the website leads to the simulator-cum-game. The game opens with a large ‘MAGA’ on display (similar to the display of SEGA games from good old Sonic the Hedgehog) and a short note about preparing ICE agents for the upcoming "paralympic (crossed out) paramilitary games" in the US.

A screengrab of the ICE simulator

You cosplay as an ICE agent in a neighborhood, who proceeds to get “four points” for every Mexican “killed” on the streets. This echoes Trump's sentiments and policies against Mexican immigrants, and building a “wall” along the southern United States. You also get eight points for “killing” Somalis. In recent weeks, Trump has echoed a hostile rhetoric towards all Somali Americans and Somalia. Among these targets is Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar of Somali origins, who was attacked and sprayed with a foul-smelling liquid a townhall address on Tuesday. There are also 20 points to catch a “libtard” - which is an offensive slang term combining "liberal" and "retard". Mainly used in US politics, especially in the current right leaning state of affairs, the term is used as a derogatory epithet to insult someone with left-leaning or liberal political views.

A screengrab from the ICE simulator which shows 'Mexicans' and 'Somalis' targeting the ICE agent