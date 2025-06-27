Trump gets big win as US Supreme Court limits judges’ power over his orders

The US Supreme Court on Friday backed President Donald Trump’s effort to limit birthright citizenship and ordered lower courts that blocked the policy to reconsider their orders. US President Donald Trump arrives to speak in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, June 26, 2025.(Bloomberg)

The Supreme Court justices, in a 6-3 ruling, granted a request by the White House to narrow the scope of three injunctions issued by federal judges in Maryland, Massachusetts and Washington state, according to Reuters.

The federal courts had halted enforcement of Trump's directive, issued on the first day of his presidency.

Trump had signed an executive order directing federal agencies to refuse to recognize US citizenship to those children born in the country, but do not have at least one parent who is an American citizen or lawful permanent resident.

How the Supreme Court order is a boost for Trump

The Republican President's order sought to repeal birthright citizenship which were granted to babies born in the US, regardless of their parent’s citizenship.

According to the US constitution, anyone born in the United States becomes an American citizen under birthright citizenship, including children born to mothers in the country illegally. The right was enshrined soon after the Civil War in the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment, according to the Associated Press.

Under the directive, over 150,000 newborns would be denied citizenship annually, including the Democratic attorneys general of 22 states as well as immigrant rights advocates and pregnant immigrants.

Following Trump's order, several federal judges had taken steps including issuing nationwide orders impeding the president's use of executive order to advance his agenda.