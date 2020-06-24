e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 24, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Trump hasn’t asked us to slow testing: US Covid-19 task force members

Trump hasn’t asked us to slow testing: US Covid-19 task force members

Donald Trump has repeatedly said that better US testing has led to a higher number of identified coronavirus cases across the country, and at a political rally on Saturday he said he had asked for a slowdown in testing. The White House made clear on Monday that no such request was made.

world Updated: Jun 24, 2020 10:14 IST
Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
New York
US President Donald Trump had called coronavirus testing a “double-edged sword.”
US President Donald Trump had called coronavirus testing a “double-edged sword.”(REUTERS)
         

Four top US public health officials and members of Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force said on Tuesday that he has not asked them to slow down testing for the virus after the president suggested at a rally that it was a “double-edged sword.”

Testifying before the House Energy & Commerce Committee, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci, FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield, and the Department of Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary Brett Giroir all said that the president had not asked them to slow down the testing.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Trump has repeatedly said that better US testing has led to a higher number of identified coronavirus cases across the country, and at a political rally on Saturday he said he had asked for a slowdown in testing. The White House made clear on Monday that no such request was made.

Fauci also said on Tuesday the US was currently seeing a disturbing surge of infections in a number of states like Texas, Florida and Arizona. He said one reason infections were rising in those states was an increase in community spread.

“Right now the next couple of weeks are going to be critical in our ability to address those surges we are seeing in Florida, Texas, Arizona, and other states,” he said.

Click here for Covid-19 live coverage

US health officials last week warned that states seeing a spike in Covid-19 cases may need to reimpose strict restrictions similar to what was implemented in March.

Giroir said the country would be able to produce 180 million N95 respirators per month by fall.

N95 masks are essential for protecting healthcare professionals from the coronavirus and are in short supply in many places, leading the Trump administration to invoke the Defense Production Act to boost supply.

tags
top news
‘Rejected dynasty’: Nadda sharpens attack on Congress over Ladakh face-off
‘Rejected dynasty’: Nadda sharpens attack on Congress over Ladakh face-off
TMC lawmaker Tamonash Ghosh dies at 60, had tested Covid-19 positive in May
TMC lawmaker Tamonash Ghosh dies at 60, had tested Covid-19 positive in May
Live updates | EU may bar US travelers due to Covid-19 failures: Reports
Live updates | EU may bar US travelers due to Covid-19 failures: Reports
Ladakh’s Pangong Fingers emerge as key focal point in India-China talks
Ladakh’s Pangong Fingers emerge as key focal point in India-China talks
Another biggest one-day jump in India with 15,968 new Covid-19 cases and 465 deaths in a day
Another biggest one-day jump in India with 15,968 new Covid-19 cases and 465 deaths in a day
‘Delhi, parts of UP likely to witness rainfall in the next 3-4 hours’: IMD
‘Delhi, parts of UP likely to witness rainfall in the next 3-4 hours’: IMD
Patanjali launches Covid-19 drugs; Centre seeks details: Here’s what the company said
Patanjali launches Covid-19 drugs; Centre seeks details: Here’s what the company said
Covid-19: Oxford study on Dexamethasone, trials for inhaled version of Remdesivir
Covid-19: Oxford study on Dexamethasone, trials for inhaled version of Remdesivir
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyUP Covid-19 CasesRath YatraCGBSE Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In