Search Search
Thursday, Jun 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Trump Orders Investigation Into Biden’s Actions as President

WSJ
Jun 05, 2025 12:27 PM IST

Trump alleges Biden’s aides abused the power of presidential signatures through the use of an autopen

President Biden in January
President Trump ordered an investigation into Joe Biden’s actions as president, including his use of an autopen, alleging that his predecessor’s aides hid evidence of what he called Biden’s “serious cognitive decline.”

Trump Orders Investigation Into Biden’s Actions as President PREMIUM
Trump Orders Investigation Into Biden’s Actions as President

Trump ordered the White House counsel, in consultation with the attorney general, to review whether Biden’s team conspired to deceive the public about his mental state and unlawfully exercise presidential authority. Trump alleged that “Biden’s aides abused the power of Presidential signatures through the use of an autopen to conceal Biden’s cognitive decline.”

Autopens are machines programmed to imitate signatures and are often used by presidents and other government officials to sign legal documents. Past administrations have said autopen-signed documents are legally valid.

In a statement, Biden said: “Let me be clear: I made the decisions during my presidency. I made the decisions about the pardons, executive orders, legislation, and proclamations. Any suggestion that I didn’t is ridiculous and false.”

“This is nothing more than a distraction by Donald Trump and Congressional Republicans who are working to push disastrous legislation that would cut essential programs like Medicaid and raise costs on American families, all to pay for tax breaks for the ultra-wealthy and big corporations,” Biden added, referring to the GOP’s tax and spending bill.

Trump has used the autopen, too, though he has played down those instances as dealing with minor correspondence.

“I almost never use the autopen,” he told reporters last week. “In fact, yesterday I was signing about 81—I think it was 81 proclamations and statements to people that I think should be signed by us. I think when you write letters to foreign dignitaries or presidents or prime ministers, you should be signing those letters, not done with autopens.”

Trump’s order Wednesday comes after he commented recently on Biden’s use of an autopen and amplified conspiracy theories. On Saturday, Trump shared on Truth Social a conspiracy theory that Biden was “executed” in 2020 and replaced by a clone.

In March, Trump questioned the validity of pardons issued by his predecessor, calling them “void, vacant, and of no further force of effect” because they were signed via autopen. He said at the time, without evidence, that the documents weren’t properly explained to Biden and that the staff who used the autopen “may have committed a crime.”

New books detailing Biden’s decline in office have sparked a public reckoning in the Democratic Party. Meanwhile, the former president was recently diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

Write to Victoria Albert at victoria.albert@wsj.com

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Trump Orders Investigation Into Biden’s Actions as President

All Access.
One Subscription.

Get 360° coverage—from daily headlines
to 100 year archives.

E-Paper
Full Archives
Full Access to
HT App & Website
Games
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 05, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On