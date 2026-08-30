Trump-Putin-Zelensky summit on the cards? Report reveals CIA director's proposal in Moscow

The CIA director went to Moscow on an unannounced trip earlier this week, becoming one of the highest-ranking US officials to visit Russia since its war started.

Citing sources, Axios reported that Ratcliffe's visit aimed in part to see if Russian intelligence services chiefs could help convince Putin to resume US-mediated peace talks.

The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine continues to keep the region on edge. Meanwhile, a latest report revealed that CIA director John Ratcliffe proposed a summit between US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky during a covert trip to Moscow earlier this week to discuss ending hostilities.

Ratcliffe did not meet Putin on his visit to Moscow but had "contacts" with Russia's special services, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, according to an AFP report.

"There were contacts through the intelligence agencies, but there were no meetings of any kind with the Russian president," Peskov said.

"Contacts through the intelligence services are a positive development in and of themselves. It is too early to say how this will affect the process of resolving the crisis in our relations," Peskov said. He also stated that Putin was briefed on the talks.

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